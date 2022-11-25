ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyersdale, PA

Christmas at the Manor and Helen Caton Light-Up Night set for Saturday in Meyersdale

By Sandra Lepley
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYnyo_0jNChCa600

The Spirit of Christmas has brought five Meyersdale organizations together to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

This Saturday, a unique partnership among the Pennsylvania Maple Festival Association, Meyersdale Area Merchants Association, Parks and Recreation, Meyersdale Renaissance and Meyersdale Borough will host Christmas at the Manor and Helen Caton Light-Up Night, from 1 to 9 p.m. with a variety of activities.

"It's a great venture of working together to host an event the whole community can enjoy," said Melissa Friend Blocher, one of the organizers and president of the festival. "We've planned activities for the day so a family can come and spend time together."

Historic Maple Manor will be open and decorated for the holiday season. In Maple Festival Park, there will be fire pits and s'mores and hot chocolate available. Studio 7 of Meyersdale will perform on the festival stage at 2:15 and 4:45 p.m. There will also be a live nativity set up in the park from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. through Kerri Beth Ickes of the Parks and Recreation Board. A kid's craft area will also be set up in the park.

At 5:45 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Paul and Terrie Werner, of Meyersdale, will arrive in time to light the tree at 6 p.m.

After that, there will be time for children to meet Santa and get their photographs taken and also give him a wish list for Christmas.

"Anyone who has been to this event before would have to agree that it is well worth the time to visit," said Blocher. "All of the organizations involved work hard to make sure the details are just right and we want everyone to have a good time."

