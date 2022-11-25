ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NC college football season one to remember, even if only bragging rights are at stake

By Luke DeCock
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

The fact that this football regular season will end in two games that are essentially solely for regional bragging rights, as so many have before, shouldn’t take away from what was actually one of the more remarkable campaigns in recent memory.

From top to bottom, no matter what happens Friday with N.C. State and North Carolina and Saturday with Wake Forest and Duke, this goes down as the most successful collective season in Big Four history — not only the first time all four schools are bowl-eligible, but the first time they’ll all finish above .500 since 1947, before the ACC was even a thought — and one of the most entertaining.

Even as thoughts inevitably turn to basketball, albeit a little later than usual, across the Triangle, everyone’s got something to take from this season, inside and outside the ACC.

Ironically, the team that came into the season with the highest expectations will be the most disappointed of anyone, with injuries and its own weak spots conspiring to derail a once-promising N.C. State season, but the Wolfpack can still win eight or nine games and a win Friday would salve some of those wounds.

It isn’t surprising that a local team will be playing for an ACC title in Charlotte next week, but it is a little surprising which one it is. North Carolina rebounded from last year, when it looked like the program might have steered itself into a cul de sac, to win the final edition of the Coastal Division. Last week’s inexplicable loss to Georgia Tech will sting for a long time, as the Tar Heels’ slim CFP hopes went with it, but wins over N.C. State and Clemson would still open the door to rare air.

Drake Maye ended up having the season Sam Howell was supposed to have last year and Devin Leary was supposed to have this year — as with N.C. State, a reminder that you never really do know when your moment has arrived.

Wake Forest may not have played up to its usual standards and fell out of Atlantic Division contention quickly, but it’s a measure of how far the Demon Deacons have come that a 7-5 season would be considered grave underachievement. On the opposite note, it was hard to watch Duke’s loss at Wake Forest a year ago — a complete and utter disaster — and think these programs would ever be at the same level again.

It wasn’t long ago Duke was the worst football program in the country, and David Cutcliffe still deserves credit for making it into something credible, as bad as things got at the end. Mike Elko, with new support from the Duke administration, was able to resurrect Duke in a great big hurry and has a chance to post a better ACC record than Wake with a win.

East Carolina was a kick or two away from a truly magical season — a massive upset of N.C. State and a trip to the AAC title game — but will take 7-5 with a win over Temple on Saturday. The Pirates have to replace quarterback Holton Ahlers next season; will they have to replace coach Mike Houston too?

Appalachian State eventually regressed to the mean, but it was the September of Yosef. From the near-upset of UNC that nearly broke the scoreboard in Boone — a game the Apps somehow got retrospective credit for winning in the court of popular opinion — to the Mountaineers’ win at Texas A&M to Game Day’s visit to Boone and the Hail Mary to save that game, the Apps lived like the main characters in a reality show for a month. The next two months, not so much.

There’s one already-crowned conference champion: N.C. Central won the MEAC and is headed to play Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, the Eagles’ first visit to that event since 2016. Davidson, Elon and Gardner-Webb all made the FCS playoffs, which open Saturday. And the NAIA title game returns to Durham in December, even if the closest remaining quarterfinalist is from Kentucky.

All of which is to say, in a state where basketball still reigns supreme, it wasn’t just the ACC schools that thrived this fall. One of them will be in Charlotte next week with a chance to win the Triangle’s first outright ACC title in 42 years. A better-than-usual selection of bowl games should await. For once, football season isn’t over quite yet.

Never miss a Luke DeCock column. Sign up at tinyurl.com/lukeslatest to have them delivered directly to your email inbox as soon as they post.

Luke DeCock’s Latest: Never miss a column on the Canes, ACC or other Triangle sports

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Bowl Projections College Football Playoff Predictions Week 13

Bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13 of the 2022 season. Just when this was all supposed to clear up before the big weekend of championship games, everything got more bizarre. The College Football Playoff picture, though, actually became easier. The problem over the next week will...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend

College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt updates college football power rankings after Week 13

Now that the regular season is over, all of the questions have been answered — well, at least most of them. We still have championship week next week, then all of the bowl games and the College Football Playoff. But as far as who’s in the latter, as long as the presumed favorites in the conference championship games take care of business, we know which four teams will be in.
GEORGIA STATE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
17K+
Followers
518
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy