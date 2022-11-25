Read full article on original website
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
roadtirement.com
Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant
Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, Washington
Crosswalk in Seattle's University DistrictPhoto bySam Battaglieri/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my cousin, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Incompetent SeaTac Airport design nightmare for Thanksgiving travel
Leave it to SeaTac Airport to “upgrade” a terminal to make it less efficient and more miserable. The new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and Passport Control area is an absolute, perplexing, and intentional disaster. The gates are a seemingly endless journey from baggage claim and Passport Control. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Apparent arson leaves Hickman Park restrooms in ruin
An overnight blaze left the restroom facilities at Edmonds’ Hickman Park a heap of steaming rubble, destroying two port-a-potties and the wooden fence enclosing them. “One engine company was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. after multiple callers to 911 reported large flames visible at the park,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “Two port-a-potties in a wood enclosure were fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. They quickly got the fire under control.”
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ brings appraising expertise to Seattle
For their latest History Channel series “Pawn Stars Do America,” Rick Harrison and his team of appraisers left the comforts of their Las Vegas home base for a road trip that included seven days in Seattle in late July and early August. That two-hour Seattle episode premieres at...
KIMA TV
Preparations underway to help homeless residents as temperatures drop
SEATTLE, Wash. — Organizations that help the homeless community in Seattle have been paying close attention to the falling temperatures. With colder weather expected next week, those with ‘We Heart Seattle,’ said they are looking to try and help people move indoors. “I’ve been going around and...
wallyhood.org
Need More Covid Test Kits?
As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
q13fox.com
Police: 61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A 61-year-old man was stabbed in Pioneer Square late Saturday night, and Seattle Police are still looking for the suspect. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to reports of a stabbing near Alaskan Way S and S Main St. When they arrived, they found the man with a stab wound in his back.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: A study in sea life
With a gale warning in effect, Whidbey Island resident Bentley — with grandmother Michelle nearby — made good use of his time by studying the sea life while hanging around near J and K docks in the Port of Edmonds Saturday. — Photos by Julia Wiese.
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
AOL Corp
Snow possible, near-freezing temperatures certain through next week in Tacoma, Olympia
Heavy snowfall in the mountains might trickle down to coastal areas up and down the Puget Sound in the next few days, bringing freezing temperatures and a wild breeze, forecasters said over the weekend. Rainy, snowy conditions will roll through the Cascade mountain passes Saturday, with the heaviest precipitation expected...
Man struck, killed outside parked vehicle in middle of Puyallup roadway; driver arrested
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 32-year-old man from Tacoma was arrested early Sunday after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department. Police responded to the 2200 block of South Meridian just after 2 a.m. after the Tacoma man called 911 to report that...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
q13fox.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving morning stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thanksgiving morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the victim called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. saying he was stabbed on 3rd Ave, between Blanchard St. and Virginia St. According to the victim, he...
The Stranger
Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director
During the Seattle City Council’s final round of budget negotiations, Council Member Sara Nelson argued against an amendment to reroute $500,000 from the Seattle Police Department’s advertising budget to the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) for badly needed repairs, claiming the President and CEO of the museum told her in a phone call that she was “disappointed” the funding would come at the expense of SPD.
