ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Iran regime supporters confront protesters at World Cup game

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVztQ_0jNCfzkR00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Iran's political turmoil cast a shadow also over Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar.

Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their national anthem before the match against Wales as some fans in the stadium wept.

Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country’s protest movement, “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Small mobs of men angrily chanted “The Islamic Republic of Iran” at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media outside the stadium.

Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the between fans screaming “Women, Life, Freedom” and others shouting back “The Islamic Republic.”

Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.

One 35-year-old woman named Maryam, who like other Iran fans declined to give her last name for fear of government reprisals, started to cry as shouting men blowing horns surrounded her and filmed her face up close. She had the words “Woman Life Freedom” painted on her face.

Another woman named Vanya, 21, who lives in Qatar, said she was terrified to ever go back to Iran after what she experienced outside the stadium on Friday. “I’m genuinely afraid for my safety here,” she said.

A group of fans wearing hats emblazoned with the name of the Iranian former soccer player Voria Ghafori, who was arrested in Iran on Thursday, said they had their hats stolen by government supporters.

“It’s obvious that the match had become very politicized this week. You can see people from the same country who hate each other,” said Mustafa, a 40-year-old Iran fan. “I think three arrest of Voria has also affected society in Iran a lot.”

Some anti-government fans waved signs in support of the protest movement at Iran's first match against England earlier this week. Before that match, Iran's players remained silent as their national anthem played. On Friday, they sang along.

The unrest in Iran was spurred by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. It first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women, but has since morphed into one of the most serious threats to the Islamic Republic since the chaotic years following its founding.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
WSOC Charlotte

Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give...
WSOC Charlotte

Argentina-Mexico World Cup Spanish TV gets 8.9M US viewers

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, drawing 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock. The game, which started at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, topped...
WSOC Charlotte

Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday in which voters chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island. Concerns about threats from rival China, which claims...
WSOC Charlotte

China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the...
WSOC Charlotte

World shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slumped in Europe and Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel. The unrest in China...
WSOC Charlotte

UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
WSOC Charlotte

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.
WSOC Charlotte

Australia reduces national terrorism threat to 'possible'

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s terrorism threat level has been downgraded from “probable" to “possible” for the first time since 2014, the head of the main domestic spy agency said Monday. The defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle...
WSOC Charlotte

China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China's potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his "zero COVID" strategy that will soon enter its fourth year. Demonstrators...
WSOC Charlotte

14 years on, NATO to renew a vow to Ukraine

BUCHAREST — (AP) — NATO returns on Tuesday to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine — now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia — will join the world’s biggest military alliance one day.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Somali forces still battling with al-Shabab in hotel attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somali forces were still trying to flush out armed assailants who attacked a hotel in the capital Monday, more than 12 hours after the attack started. There were reports of gunfire Monday morning. Extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. There...
WSOC Charlotte

Japan births at new low as population shrinks and ages

TOKYO — (AP) — The number of babies born in Japan this year is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.”. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised comprehensive measures to encourage more marriages and births. The...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
118K+
Followers
137K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy