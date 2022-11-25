Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
I agree, vote republican and your agreeing with this. Who is able to work like a dog in a factory at 70 years old. put old Mitch boy in a factory working 10 hour days on his feet working, lifting, keeping up on a line. LMBO. Would love to see it.
Reply(2)
3
Kathi Wilson Lee
2d ago
Why don’t we just make higher earners pay ss tax on their earning, as tax is only taxed on what about $145,000 of earnings, think that would about fix ss
Reply
2
Keith Smith
2d ago
actually there are several ways to fix S.S. they just need to do it. instead of taking about it. S.S. could be. solvent for years
Reply
2
Related
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors
There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Be mindful of these as the new year approaches.
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year
Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $3,200 one-time payments sent out after deadline passes
About 9 to 10 million taxpayers will begin receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 on Wednesday. Low-income U.S. citizens are receiving these payments thanks to funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. Eligible taxpayers needed to file simplified tax returns by the deadline, which was Tuesday.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state
Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent to millions in 19 days
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are poised to get their next batch of monthly payments of up to $841 in 19 days. The $841 payment will come Dec. 1, and for eligible couples, the amount could total up to $1,261, while essential individuals living with someone on SSI and providing care could receive payments of up to $421.
ValueWalk
IRS Letter Says You Are Eligible For A Federal Stimulus Check. What To Do
If you recently received a letter from the IRS, make sure you don’t throw it away or ignore it. You could be one of the nine million people that the IRS says could still be eligible for a federal stimulus check or extended child tax credit, or both. However,...
Will SNAP Food Benefits Increase in 2023?
One organization says families face a "looming hunger cliff."
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
CNET
Here's When You'll See the Big Increase in Your Social Security Check
Thanks to ongoing inflation, Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years next year. The Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 will be 8.7% -- the equivalent of about $146 more on average in most retirees' checks, according to the nonprofit AARP. "The...
IRS Has Made Changes to Its Tax Brackets, Here Is What That Means for You
Thanks to inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service, many Americans will see their tax brackets shift and their tax burden go down next year, writes Ashlea Ebeling for The Wall Street Journal. Still, some will benefit more than others. The IRS adjusts dozens of tax provisions based on...
Suze Orman Says to Stop Wasting Money on Conveniences. Here's Why I Disagree
It's advice that applies to some people, but not everyone.
Business Insider
My wife and I have no debt and no kids, but we're happy to pay about $80 a month for life insurance to protect each other
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When I tell my friends and...
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Social Security Schedule: When...
Comments / 13