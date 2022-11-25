Read full article on original website
The Grove Ridgerunners Undefeated Season Concludes with a loss to Carl Albert
The undefeated Grove Ridgerunners took on the Carl Albert Titans Saturday night. The Ridgerunners perfect season came to an end as the Titans defeated them 55-21. The Ridgerunners finishes the season 12-1 and congratulations on great season.
Luke Gall (Carthage) sweeps COC Player of the Year awards
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage High School senior RB/LB Luke Gall has swept the COC Player of the Year awards, being named both the league’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. Defensively, Gall led the Tigers with 92 tackles heading into Saturday’s state semifinal game vs. Francis Howell....
First Turkey Trot in Pittsburg starts a new tradition for many
A couple who started a running group for all ages and pace hosted their first Turkey Trot today in Pittsburg.
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Fairland student dies
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
Man convicted of Joplin murder feat in upcoming Netflix Crime Documentary
JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM-TV 7) — Netflix is poised to release I Am a Killer Season 4 on December 21. The trailer is out and features Joplin, Missouri, convicted killer Gary Black. This season features interviews with current inmates, some on Death Row, and their current situations according to a media release on the British Crime Documentary. Gary W. Black was...
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
Man sentenced in overdose case turned murder investigation
A judge sentences a Coffeyville, Kansas, resident for murder in the second degree and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Joplin Police set perimeter to locate man who fled car stop
JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Friday evening, November 25, 2022 reports of numerous Joplin Police officers setting a perimeter near 20th and S. Connecticut Ave. KOAM’s Shannon Becker learned on scene it was a car stop where a male fled vehicle. Red box marks general area set for second perimeter near Parr Hill Park. Screenshot Google Maps. Sgt Thomas Bowin of...
Anderson Police ramp-up holiday weekend patrols
The Anderson Police Department says they are stepping up their patrol this holiday weekend with great success so far.
Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to Joplin woman’s murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and...
McDonald County woman killed in head-on collision
ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound. Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
Body recovered from Commerce house fire
COMMERCE, Okla. — The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is investigating a house fire in Commerce where one woman was found dead. OSFM said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in a single family home in Commerce. They also said the body of one woman was...
Tow truck driver, 18, killed in crash on I-44 at Joplin, next of kin notified
JOPLIN, Mo. – Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Dept releases more details regarding the fatal tow truck crash on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. “Tuesday about 9:20 am, the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received report of a a single vehicle rollover crash near Interstate 44 just east of Rangeline Road. Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded...
Former officer is charged in thefts
Shoplifting charges are pending on a former Galena School Resource officer for thefts at a Miami, Oklahoma Walmart store. According to police reports, Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, was cited November 17 and 18 by Miami Police officers for larceny, shoplifting and theft He was placed on administrative leave on Monday and dismissed from his position as a Galena school resource officer on Tuesday…
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
Update: Authorities have identified the person and owner of the truck, and no legal issues
