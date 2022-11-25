Peru’s Vega Brothers, Joanna Lombardi Board ‘Welcome Mr. Hollywood,’ From Mar Coll, Aina Calleja (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
‘Under Pressure’s’ Marjorie Estiano to Star in ‘A Mother’s Embrace’ from ‘History of the Occult’s’ Cristian Ponce (EXCLUSIVE)
One of Brazil’s biggest film-TV stars, Marjorie Estiano – an International Emmy nominee for her performance in Globo’s “Under Pressure” and star of Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas’ Locarno winner “Good Manners” – is attached to take the lead in one of the most awaited Latin American genre films of 2023, Brazilian horror feature “A Mother’s Embrace.”
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings.
Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ’The Beasts,’ ‘Virus 32,’ ‘All the Names of God’ Lead Latido Films Sales Rebound (EXCLUSIVE)
Closing Japan with Medallion and French-speaking Canada with Axiom and fielding offers for the U.S., China and the U.K, “The Beasts” is on track to shortly sell well over half the major territories in the world for sales agent Latido Films. as. The sales come as Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s...
Banijay Teams with Fiction’Air on TF1’s French Thriller Set in Germany’s Black Forest (EXCLUSIVE)
Banijay (“Marie Antoinette”) has boarded “Les disparus de la Forêt Noire,” a gritty French thriller starring Hélène de Fougerolles (“Balthazar”), Gregory Fitoussi (“St Tropez,” “Spiral”) and Tcheky Karyo (“The Missing,” “Baptiste”). Commissioned by...
Banijay Americas to Open Massive Production Facility in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)
Capping the celebration of Endemol Shine Brazil’s 15th anniversary, parent company Banijay Americas will be unveiling what they tout will be the largest independent production studio facility in Latin America. In a statement led by Ben Samek, president and chief operating officer, Banijay Americas, the nearly 750,000 square feet...
Catherine Martin to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award – Global Bulletin
Costume, production and set designer and producer Catherine Martin will be honored for her outstanding global contribution and influence on film, with the Australian Academy’s most prestigious award the Longford Lyell Award. The prize is made as part of the AACTA Awards and will be presented on Dec. 7.
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Argentina-Mexico World Cup Spanish TV gets 8.9M US viewers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, drawing 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock. The game, which started at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, topped the previous...
Korea Box Office: ‘The Night Owl’ Ousts ‘Wakanda Forever’ as Top Title After Two Weeks
Period thriller “The Night Owl” lifted the South Korean box office even as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” faded. The locally-made “Owl” earned $4.85 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over the five days from its Wednesday debut, the 15-rated, C-JeS Entertainment-produced title earned $6.14 million.
