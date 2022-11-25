Trey Draper was sitting along the baseline at FedExForum, doing what he always does at Memphis Grizzlies home games, when the door flung open and paved the way for his still young basketball journey to come full circle. As a member of NBA superstar Ja Morant’s team of personal trainers, part of Draper's job is to be present and available – to monitor every move Morant makes on the court. During this playoff game at FedExForum, Draper’s...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO