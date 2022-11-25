Read full article on original website
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. As fall turns to winter, now is a great time to upgrade and refresh your wardrobe — and not just because of the weather. The biggest shopping holidays of the year — Black Friday and Cyber Monday — are here and bigger than ever. Find cozy outerwear, comfortable commuting clothes, versatile wardrobe staples and more greatly discounted. Some of our favorite brands are running sales, so you can get high quality clothes at their lowest price ever. But don't waste your time sifting through every item on sale — shop our picks below and get the most bang for your buck at major brands like Huckberry, Western Rise, Faherty and more.
Local Steals & Deals: Gifts for her with YesAnd, invisaWear, and Wrinkles Schminkles. Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
Everyone wants to feel adventurous. Just as you’d buy a Patagonia or North Face jacket for the vibe without any plans to go mountaineering, there’s no shame in adding a little off-road flair to your three-row family crossover. That’s where the Ford Explorer Timberline steps in. The...
Have you stopped to consider Casio's mostly sub-$100 captivatingly retro funky watches lately? These basic digital watches are so affordable, they might sometimes be overlooked and taken for granted. But they fill a certain niche in the watch industry and, we'd argue, offer something fun, compelling and utterly unique — even collectible (in the sense that we just want to collect them all).
