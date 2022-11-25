ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

FFX: Valley championship games of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068PUl_0jNCfK0000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County schools are looking to win a Valley football championship tonight

Two schools — Liberty and Kennedy — are hosting their championship games and hope to win section titles in front of their home crowds.

Liberty is looking to repeat as section champions, while Kennedy is looking for its fourth section championship and first since 2018.

Eight-seeded Shafter will be on the road for another round traveling about 100 miles to Caruthers for a section title. The Generals are looking for their first section championship since the 1950s.

FFX CIF Playoffs Semifinals: Xpanded Edition

Below are the scores from Friday night’s CIF Central Section championship games.

Division I, Championship

(4) San Joaquin Memorial vs. (3) Liberty , 7 p.m.

Division II, Championship

(3) Lemoore vs. (1) Central Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Division III, Championship

(11) Sunnyside vs. (4) Kennedy , 7 p.m.

Division IV, Championship

(8) Shafter vs. (3) Caruthers, 7 p.m.

Division V, Championship

(8) Pioneer Valley vs. (2) Atascadero, 7 p.m.

Division VI, Championship

(3) Mendota vs. (1) Hanford West, 7 p.m.

Catch highlights from the games Friday night on 17 News at 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

CIF announces football regional matchups for section champions Liberty, Kennedy, Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Interscholastic Federation announced regional championship football bowl games and opponents for Kern County schools Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter. CIF placed 53 section championship winners into south and north regions and were slotted based on “competitive equity” and other criteria. Liberty will travel to play Yorba Linda High School in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

CHAMPS! Generals come back for first Valley title in 67 years

The Shafter High Generals, for the first time since 1955, are Valley Champs in football. The Generals pulled one more victory out in their incredible playoff run by beating Caruthers, 41-35, on Friday night. Freshman quarterback Ezekiel Osborn had another outstanding game, going 22-37 for 372 yards in passing, with...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

2022 FFX Awards – Coach of the Year: Kris Krempien

Mountain football is back and Tehachapi head coach Kris Krempien deserves a lot of the credit. Krempien led the Warriors program back to a South Yosemite league championship and even had Tehachapi fans and alums dreaming of an undefeated regular season. Krempien led the Warriors to a 10-1 regular season record, the program’s first league […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock Tejon could break ground next year

Construction on Hard Rock International’s third hotel-casino project in California is expected to begin next year. The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) approved an agreement Nov. 17 to place a 320-acre parcel of land into trust for the Tejon Indian Tribe, which entered into a partnership with Hard Rock in 2019. The DOI also approved an agreement between the state and the tribe that would allow slot machines and blackjack.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies opened fire and wounded a person following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Wasco, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. in Wasco. Officials said deputies tried to pull over a male driver, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Lamont students seek help for cross-country nationals

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Students of the Lamont School District have qualified to compete in a prestigious cross country meet in Tennessee but they still need around $3,500 to reach their goal. These 13 elementary and middle school students have worked all year to prepare for nationals and they have had multiple fundraisers. “Running means […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Matters: Bakersfield Angels: Mentors championing foster care youth and families with consistency, friendship

Every day we are met with opportunities to make a difference in a stranger’s life, however grand or minuscule. That chance came to Bakersfield resident Allison McClain three years ago after she watched a podcast about the sobering statistics of foster care youth once they age out. The numbers are bleak: nationally, only 50 percent of foster youth will graduate from high school. Of those who do, less than 3 percent of former foster youth will graduate from college.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

In Three Rivers, Reimer’s Candies and Gifts offers Christmas magic year-round

If you’re in search of Christmas magic, an easy day trip to Reimer’s Candies and Gifts in Three Rivers may be just what Santa ordered. A map will tell you it’s about an 88-mile drive from Bakersfield to the Tulare County foothill town that’s a gateway to Sequoia National Park, but the last dozen or so miles are winding, so it’s a good idea to allow two hours each way.
THREE RIVERS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

The reason behind Chez Noel

Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing. The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mountainenterprise.com

Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours

A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
FRAZIER PARK, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Power connection work delays local development projects

Frustration is mounting in Kern County lately over a growing backlog of real estate development projects waiting to be hooked up to the power grid. Developers and government officials complain that everything from new homes to solar power plants has faced unusually long delays since about the start of this year. They say the delays have crashed sales, raised costs and even threatened California's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Local Brewery Trail expands, more than doubles number of participating breweries

It's been a year and a half since Visit Bakersfield launched its local Brewery Trail campaign, which encouraged craft beer lovers to visit and patronize some of Bakersfield's greatest local suds makers. Five area brewers immediately signed up: Crusader Brewing; Great Change Brewing; all three Lengthwise Brewing Co. locations; Temblor...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy