FFX: Valley championship games of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County schools are looking to win a Valley football championship tonight

Two schools — Liberty and Kennedy — are hosting their championship games and hope to win section titles in front of their home crowds.

Liberty is looking to repeat as section champions, while Kennedy is looking for its fourth section championship and first since 2018.

Eight-seeded Shafter will be on the road for another round traveling about 100 miles to Caruthers for a section title. The Generals are looking for their first section championship since the 1950s.

Below are the scores from Friday night’s CIF Central Section championship games.

Division I, Championship

(4) San Joaquin Memorial vs. (3) Liberty , 7 p.m.

Division II, Championship

(3) Lemoore vs. (1) Central Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Division III, Championship

(11) Sunnyside vs. (4) Kennedy , 7 p.m.

Division IV, Championship

(8) Shafter vs. (3) Caruthers, 7 p.m.

Division V, Championship

(8) Pioneer Valley vs. (2) Atascadero, 7 p.m.

Division VI, Championship

(3) Mendota vs. (1) Hanford West, 7 p.m.

