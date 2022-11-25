Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
whbc.com
OHSAA STATE TITLE GAMES SET
All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton. Designated home team listed first. Pairings shown with overall won-lost record and Associated Press final regular-season rank. All games live on Spectrum News 1, Spectrum app, ohsaa.tv and OHSAA Radio Network. Division II – Thursday, 7 p.m. No. 2...
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from state semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs state semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
ysnlive.com
GREEN STAYS STRONG THROUGH LEOPARDS RALLY
LOUISVILLE OH- After a tough loss on Tuesday to a Division 1 State Qualifier in Jackson Louisville spent Saturday looking for their first win of the season. They’d have to go up against a tough Green team coming on the road for their first game of the season. Green was an 18 win team a season ago, and fell in the tournament to the same Jackson team Louisville lost to on Tuesday. After a back and forth battle, Green was able to pull away in the final frame to take a 51-41 lead. After Brooke Haren scored 7 points in a row on her own, Louisville cut it to 51-48. Green answered with a 7-0 run of their own and closed out a 60-51 victory.
Yahoo Sports
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday.
Archbishop Hoban's Lamar Sperling not just a special football player, but special person as well
The Archbishop Hoban running back has run for more than 3,300 yards so far this season
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
whbc.com
Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming
Construction from start to finish took around four weeks.
whbc.com
HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open
It's that time of year again; time for Cleveland Metroparks' tobogganing!
Woman found liable in rape allegation against Ohio State football standout
A civil jury has found a woman liable for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation she made against a former Ohio State football standout more than five years ago, Cleveland.com reported.
Niles store celebrates Record Store Day on Black Friday
People lined up outside Record Connection for the biannual Record Store Day to pick up some fresh vinyl.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
15+ Holiday Events Around Cleveland to Enjoy This Winter
Skating, Santa, Krampus, holiday lights and more await
whbc.com
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Case Numbers Down for Short Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With one less day in the reporting week and cognizant that not all COVID cases are being reported to the state health department, Ohio’s new case numbers were down in last week’s report. 9400 of them; with 253 new cases...
