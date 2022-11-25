ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
whbc.com

OHSAA STATE TITLE GAMES SET

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton. Designated home team listed first. Pairings shown with overall won-lost record and Associated Press final regular-season rank. All games live on Spectrum News 1, Spectrum app, ohsaa.tv and OHSAA Radio Network. Division II – Thursday, 7 p.m. No. 2...
CANTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships

CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
CANTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
OHIO STATE
ysnlive.com

GREEN STAYS STRONG THROUGH LEOPARDS RALLY

LOUISVILLE OH- After a tough loss on Tuesday to a Division 1 State Qualifier in Jackson Louisville spent Saturday looking for their first win of the season. They’d have to go up against a tough Green team coming on the road for their first game of the season. Green was an 18 win team a season ago, and fell in the tournament to the same Jackson team Louisville lost to on Tuesday. After a back and forth battle, Green was able to pull away in the final frame to take a 51-41 lead. After Brooke Haren scored 7 points in a row on her own, Louisville cut it to 51-48. Green answered with a 7-0 run of their own and closed out a 60-51 victory.
LOUISVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy