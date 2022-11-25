LOUISVILLE OH- After a tough loss on Tuesday to a Division 1 State Qualifier in Jackson Louisville spent Saturday looking for their first win of the season. They’d have to go up against a tough Green team coming on the road for their first game of the season. Green was an 18 win team a season ago, and fell in the tournament to the same Jackson team Louisville lost to on Tuesday. After a back and forth battle, Green was able to pull away in the final frame to take a 51-41 lead. After Brooke Haren scored 7 points in a row on her own, Louisville cut it to 51-48. Green answered with a 7-0 run of their own and closed out a 60-51 victory.

LOUISVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO