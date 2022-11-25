Read full article on original website
State offers grants to communities to prepare for floods
Communities in Michigan have until this Wednesday to apply for about $14 million dollars in state funding to address high water levels. The state says it’s responding to historic high water levels that created flood conditions for many cities two years ago. The city of Ann Arbor approved seeking...
Inflation may play the grinch this holiday shopping season
Inflation is looming over holiday shopping this year as Michigan shoppers hit the stores and online looking for bargains this weekend. The National Retail Federation is predicting a 6% to 8% increase in holiday sales this year. Strong online holiday sales since the end of October seem to support that prediction.
Pete Hoekstra joins MI GOP chair race
The race to become the next Michigan Republican Party chair is getting a little bigger. Former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra is joining Tuscola County Republican Party chair Billy Putman, former gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano, and Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno in the race. The Detroit News reports Soldano and DePerno are running together to be co-chairs.
U of M economists say state government better prepared for mild recession than before Great Recessio
Because of higher-than-expected tax revenues, as well as federal money from the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the State of Michigan has a lot of money banked away. The old adage about the economy is: When the nation gets a cold, Michigan gets pneumonia. With a mild...
Former School Board members allege district officials did not follow existing policies that could ha
Two former School Board members claim last year’s mass shooting at Oxford High could have been avoided. Korey Bailey is the former treasurer for the board, He resigned a few months ago, as the district continued its investigation into the attack that left four students dead. Bailey says the school had a policy in place to identify students who could potentially become violent, but officials did not follow it.
