Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella

A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul

Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
Browns field vandalism, explained: Why Cleveland is playing on damaged turf at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns on Sunday will be forced to play on a damaged playing surface as they host the visiting Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. A fan reportedly broke into the stadium on Monday and vandalized the field by performing donuts with a stolen vehicle, leaving several skid marks on the grass as a result. A police report regarding the incident — via Cleveland's Fox8.com — claimed that the stadium's security manager reported a break-in at 11:45 p.m. local time.
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
Penguins Outplayed, Outworked & Out of Luck, 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins played some pretty good hockey during their recent five-game winning streak. However, they apparently had gotten it out of their system — at least for a few hours — by Saturday night, based on their performance during a 4-1 loss to Toronto at PPG Paints Arena.
When Ilya Samsonov Might Return in Goal for the Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH — When Ilya Samsonov was spotted in full equipment just one day after he injured his knee against the Boston Bruins, there was optimism that the Russian goaltender might return sooner than expected. But it’s been three weeks since Samsonov got into game and it looks he won’t...
Montreal Canadiens Weekly Recap – 11/27/22

Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. News and Rumours:...
Penguins' Winter Classic Logo Pays Homage to 1925 NHL Pirates

The Penguins have played in a number of outdoor games in recent years, and they've worn special jerseys on each occasion. But the jersey that Pittsburgh is going to wear for the 2023 Winter Classic, set for Jan. 2 at Fenway Park, is particular unique - with the story behind the logo not known by many.
Lightning visit the Sabres after Point's 2-goal performance

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Buffalo is 3-6-0 against the Atlantic...
