FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Small Business Saturday Started This Weekend in Philly and Across the CountryTeressa P.Economy, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella
A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul
Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
NHL games today: Maple Leafs vs Red Wings, Devils vs Rangers among best NHL games on Monday
With the 2022-2023 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs. Related:
Sporting News
Eagles' black helmets, explained: Why Philadelphia is going 'dark mode' on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles have worn black alternate jerseys for several years, but they'll have an added twist to the look on "Sunday Night Football": black helmets. The team tweeted "Dark mode activated" earlier in the week to announce its uniform for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers. If you like...
Sporting News
Browns field vandalism, explained: Why Cleveland is playing on damaged turf at FirstEnergy Stadium
The Browns on Sunday will be forced to play on a damaged playing surface as they host the visiting Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. A fan reportedly broke into the stadium on Monday and vandalized the field by performing donuts with a stolen vehicle, leaving several skid marks on the grass as a result. A police report regarding the incident — via Cleveland's Fox8.com — claimed that the stadium's security manager reported a break-in at 11:45 p.m. local time.
Sporting News
How to watch Trae Young vs. Joel Embiid: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Hawks vs. 76ers Monday NBA game
The Atlanta Hawks travel to Philadelphia to face off against the 76ers on Monday, with both teams playing on the second end of a back-to-back. Headlined by Trae Young and Joel Embiid, this Eastern Conference matchup features some star-studded names, however, the 76ers big man is in doubt to take the floor.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
Notable bets: Bears' pregame tweet sparks surge of bets on Jets, temporarily angering bettors
David Purdum recaps all the betting action from a memorable weekend in the NFL and college football, with a tweet from the Chicago Bears having a major impact Sunday.
Penguins Outplayed, Outworked & Out of Luck, 4-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins played some pretty good hockey during their recent five-game winning streak. However, they apparently had gotten it out of their system — at least for a few hours — by Saturday night, based on their performance during a 4-1 loss to Toronto at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
When Ilya Samsonov Might Return in Goal for the Maple Leafs
PITTSBURGH — When Ilya Samsonov was spotted in full equipment just one day after he injured his knee against the Boston Bruins, there was optimism that the Russian goaltender might return sooner than expected. But it’s been three weeks since Samsonov got into game and it looks he won’t...
Yardbarker
Montreal Canadiens Weekly Recap – 11/27/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. News and Rumours:...
NHL
Penguins' Winter Classic Logo Pays Homage to 1925 NHL Pirates
The Penguins have played in a number of outdoor games in recent years, and they've worn special jerseys on each occasion. But the jersey that Pittsburgh is going to wear for the 2023 Winter Classic, set for Jan. 2 at Fenway Park, is particular unique - with the story behind the logo not known by many.
Pittsburgh's Devin Danielson smashes his helmet onto his head, shocks teammates
Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Devin Danielson's passion for football scared his teammates on Saturday night in their win over Miami.
Mitchell Marner, Maple Leafs aim to stay hot vs. Red Wings
At least one streak will end in Detroit on Monday. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to finish off a
FOX Sports
Lightning visit the Sabres after Point's 2-goal performance
Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Buffalo is 3-6-0 against the Atlantic...
Ryan Poehling scores twice as hot Pens win 5th straight
Ryan Poehling scored twice Friday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins swatted the reeling Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 for their fifth straight
Sporting News
Saints' Dennis Allen sounds off on NFL catch rule after Chris Olave call: 'It's changed multiple times'
Count Dennis Allen among those who don't quite understand what the NFL considers a catch. The Saints coach sounded off on the league's catch rule in the wake of his team's 13-0 defeat at the hands of the 49ers on Sunday. "I'm going to be honest with you, I don't...
