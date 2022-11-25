ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

charlestondaily.net

Daniel Island Tree Lighting Concert at Credit One Stadium – December 2, 2022

Enjoy musical performances from the Charleston Concert Band, carolers singing and activities for the children then watch the holiday magic of a 22-foot tree lighting. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Free Admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to Berkeley County Residents

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Small Business Saturday sheds light on Lowcountry entrepreneurs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After America’s busiest shopping day of the year, Small Business Saturday aims to focus on shopping local during the holiday season. Small Business Saturday is a national movement that began back in 2010 to encourage buying from local businesses. The Charleston City Market has featured...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Cottageville Elementary October Terrific Kids

Bobby Huggins, Daisy Parker, Richard Wellington, Sarah Stokes, Khori Roberts, Aria Diaz, Tyree Sutter-Hill, Penelope Stephens, Sheylyn Bernal-Rodriguez, Kamiyah Perkins-Brown, Maddison Dillingham, Abby Oyarvide-Ulloa, Emma Sarcinella, Tye Richardson, Delilah-Rose Laughlin, Kinsley Edge, Cali Mixon, Olivia Burliegh, Maisy Snook, Gerryn Brown, Landon Parker and Jaycob Scott.
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
WGAU

3 injured in South Carolina shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

