Daniel Island Tree Lighting Concert at Credit One Stadium – December 2, 2022
Enjoy musical performances from the Charleston Concert Band, carolers singing and activities for the children then watch the holiday magic of a 22-foot tree lighting. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
Clarendon County family gives out free Thanksgiving dinner to Summerton community
SUMMERTON, S.C. — A Clarendon County family is serving their community while keeping a legacy alive. The Bennett family has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their community for the past eight years. For Maggie Bennett, it's "just the smile on the face" of residents that keeps them coming...
Free Admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to Berkeley County Residents
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
Small Business Saturday sheds light on Lowcountry entrepreneurs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After America’s busiest shopping day of the year, Small Business Saturday aims to focus on shopping local during the holiday season. Small Business Saturday is a national movement that began back in 2010 to encourage buying from local businesses. The Charleston City Market has featured...
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service. Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the...
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
Cottageville Elementary October Terrific Kids
Bobby Huggins, Daisy Parker, Richard Wellington, Sarah Stokes, Khori Roberts, Aria Diaz, Tyree Sutter-Hill, Penelope Stephens, Sheylyn Bernal-Rodriguez, Kamiyah Perkins-Brown, Maddison Dillingham, Abby Oyarvide-Ulloa, Emma Sarcinella, Tye Richardson, Delilah-Rose Laughlin, Kinsley Edge, Cali Mixon, Olivia Burliegh, Maisy Snook, Gerryn Brown, Landon Parker and Jaycob Scott.
Traffic alert: railroad arms stuck on East Main Street
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Railroad arms on East Main Street are stuck in the down position and repairs are estimated to take around two hours. Please consider taking an alternative route.
3 injured in South Carolina shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
