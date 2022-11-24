Read full article on original website
coveringkaty.com
Katy routs Summer Creek in playoff win
HUMBLE, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy defeated Summer Creek 35-7 Friday night at Turner Stadium on a wet field where the Tigers continued their march forward in the Region III-6A Division II playoffs. Katy controlled the first half of Friday night’s game by running the ball. With seven minutes...
kwhi.com
PNG ENDS CUBS SEASON 38-28 AT NRG STADIUM
The season came to an end for the Brenham Cub Football Team as they fell to Port Neches Groves 38-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Cubs got things started on a good note as they marched down the field and scored on a two yard run by Ricky Brown. Grant Mayfield added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter.
WacoTrib.com
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
wtaw.com
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail
38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Nov. 23, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
YAHOO!
Two Huntsville residents arrested in connection with murder
Nov. 22—ROYSE CITY — Three people have been taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 13 fatal shooting in Royse City. Two Huntsville area residents have been arrested in relation to the incident, Brooke Louise Rice and Elem Wynne III. Both were charged with tampering with physical evidence after authorities discovered the murder weapon had been removed from the crime scene.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
Eclectic restaurant Cork This Tap That provides family-friendly dining in Montgomery
BBQ Wings ($10.95) is a popular appetizer that comes naked, or with hot or sweet and chili flavors. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Karla Nash opened Cork This Tap That on Sept. 1, 2021, after purchasing the restaurant from a previous owner and implementing her own style, foods and wines, she said.
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
mocomotive.com
SONIC DAMAGED BY VEHICLE FIRE
Just before 2 pm, Porter Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the Sonic on FM 1314 near SH 99. It was reported under the canopy. An MCHD Medic Unit was first on the scene and reported a pickup fully involved and parts of the …. Original Article:...
mocomotive.com
HOME DEPOT THIEVES BUSTED
Thieves are quickly learning that Montgomery County law enforcement is not tolerating Home Depot thefts. Just this month at least ten arrests have been made at Home Depot stores in Montgomery County. PORTER HOME DEPOT ARRESTS. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/home-depot-thieves-busted/
mocomotive.com
Critically injured man rescued from crashed car dangling off bridge in northeast Montgomery County
Authorities rescued a man Wednesday night from a crashed car dangling off a bridge in northeast Montgomery County, according to a published report. The man, who has not been identified, was reported to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter. The man was…
mocomotive.com
MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO BRIDGE-RAIL IMPALES VEHICLE REQUIRING EXTENSIVE RESCUE
At 10:30 p.m. North Montgomery County Fire Department received a call that a man in his 20s had crashed into the bridge going over a creek on South Duck Creek Road in northeast Montgomery County. Callers said the vehicle was hanging off the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-crashing-into-bridge-rail-impales-vehicle-requiring-extensive-rescue/
cw39.com
Man surrenders to police after barricading himself in Conroe hotel room, police say
CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A man surrendered and was arrested Friday morning after a standoff with police in a Conroe hotel that lasted almost eight hours, police said. Mitchell Hann, 61, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. At 11:05 p.m....
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say
CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department. Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. On...
