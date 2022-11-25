ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Taiwan's President billed midterms as all about China. Now she's resigning as party chief

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as the leader of the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, after her party suffered heavy losses in mid-term elections. The DPP's losses in Saturday's vote come as a heavy blow for Tsai as she had tried to frame the election -- technically a local affair to choose city mayors, councilors and county chiefs -- as a way to send a message against Beijing's rising bellicosity toward the island.
Albany Herald

North Korea plans 'world's most powerful' nuclear force, Kim Jong Un says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is planning to build "the world's most powerful" nuclear force, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday. The "ultimate goal" behind North Korea's nuclear program was to possess an "absolute force, unprecedented in the century," Kim said Saturday as part of an order promoting dozens of military officials, the agency reported.
Albany Herald

Protests erupt across China in unprecedented challenge to Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday faced unprecedented dissent after thousands of demonstrators protested in cities across China over the weekend against his zero-Covid strategy -- with some daring to openly call for his removal in the streets. "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" some protesters yelled among...
Albany Herald

At the heart of China's protests against zero-Covid, young people cry for freedom

For the first time in decades, thousands of people have defied Chinese authorities to protest at universities and on the streets of major cities, demanding to be freed not only from incessant Covid tests and lockdowns, but strict censorship and the Communist Party's tightening grip over all aspects of life.
Albany Herald

Global markets fall after protests erupt in China over Covid lockdowns

Global markets fell on Monday after widespread protests in China against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions roiled investor sentiment. European markets opened broadly lower, tracking the performance of Asian shares. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, the CAC 40 fell 0.6%, and the DAX was down 0.5%.
Albany Herald

BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China

Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest. While he has since been released, a BBC spokesperson has expressed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy