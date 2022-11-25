Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as the leader of the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, after her party suffered heavy losses in mid-term elections. The DPP's losses in Saturday's vote come as a heavy blow for Tsai as she had tried to frame the election -- technically a local affair to choose city mayors, councilors and county chiefs -- as a way to send a message against Beijing's rising bellicosity toward the island.

1 DAY AGO