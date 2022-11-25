Read full article on original website
Niece of Iran's supreme leader speaks out against his 'murderous and child-killing regime' as protests continue
Farideh Moradkhani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's niece, called on people worldwide to support Iran's protests before she started a 15-year jail sentence.
Taiwan's President billed midterms as all about China. Now she's resigning as party chief
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as the leader of the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, after her party suffered heavy losses in mid-term elections. The DPP's losses in Saturday's vote come as a heavy blow for Tsai as she had tried to frame the election -- technically a local affair to choose city mayors, councilors and county chiefs -- as a way to send a message against Beijing's rising bellicosity toward the island.
North Korea plans 'world's most powerful' nuclear force, Kim Jong Un says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is planning to build "the world's most powerful" nuclear force, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday. The "ultimate goal" behind North Korea's nuclear program was to possess an "absolute force, unprecedented in the century," Kim said Saturday as part of an order promoting dozens of military officials, the agency reported.
Protests erupt across China in unprecedented challenge to Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday faced unprecedented dissent after thousands of demonstrators protested in cities across China over the weekend against his zero-Covid strategy -- with some daring to openly call for his removal in the streets. "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" some protesters yelled among...
At the heart of China's protests against zero-Covid, young people cry for freedom
For the first time in decades, thousands of people have defied Chinese authorities to protest at universities and on the streets of major cities, demanding to be freed not only from incessant Covid tests and lockdowns, but strict censorship and the Communist Party's tightening grip over all aspects of life.
WaPo's Taylor Lorenz defends China's zero-COVID policy while blaming US for killing 'millions' by reopening
Controversial Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz defended the Chinese Communist Party's zero-COVID policy while slamming the United States' handling of the pandemic.
Global markets fall after protests erupt in China over Covid lockdowns
Global markets fell on Monday after widespread protests in China against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions roiled investor sentiment. European markets opened broadly lower, tracking the performance of Asian shares. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, the CAC 40 fell 0.6%, and the DAX was down 0.5%.
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest. While he has since been released, a BBC spokesperson has expressed...
MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts
European parliament is investigating Pegasus, a powerful surveillance tool used by governments around the world
