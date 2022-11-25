ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WGAU

3 injured in South Carolina shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Free Admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to Berkeley County Residents

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into ambulance while responding to call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was struck by a car while responding to a call Friday night. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a Honda sedan collided with a Charleston County EMS ambulance on Magwood Drive and Glenn McConnell Parkway around 9 p.m. Knapp says the ambulance had its lights and sirens on.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Cottageville Elementary October Terrific Kids

Bobby Huggins, Daisy Parker, Richard Wellington, Sarah Stokes, Khori Roberts, Aria Diaz, Tyree Sutter-Hill, Penelope Stephens, Sheylyn Bernal-Rodriguez, Kamiyah Perkins-Brown, Maddison Dillingham, Abby Oyarvide-Ulloa, Emma Sarcinella, Tye Richardson, Delilah-Rose Laughlin, Kinsley Edge, Cali Mixon, Olivia Burliegh, Maisy Snook, Gerryn Brown, Landon Parker and Jaycob Scott.
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

