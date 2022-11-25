Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Beaufort County experiencing interruptions in telephone service, 911 lines
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is seeing some interruptions to their telephone service Saturday night. These interruptions include the county’s 911 lines. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says to call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 if your 911 call is not answered. The...
3 injured in South Carolina shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
abccolumbia.com
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
live5news.com
Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
live5news.com
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
911 calls, video released in incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston Friday morning. The guests tell police dispatch they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers describe the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrive. Callers say […]
Clarendon County family gives out free Thanksgiving dinner to Summerton community
SUMMERTON, S.C. — A Clarendon County family is serving their community while keeping a legacy alive. The Bennett family has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their community for the past eight years. For Maggie Bennett, it's "just the smile on the face" of residents that keeps them coming...
charlestondaily.net
Free Admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to Berkeley County Residents
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.
live5news.com
Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into ambulance while responding to call
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was struck by a car while responding to a call Friday night. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a Honda sedan collided with a Charleston County EMS ambulance on Magwood Drive and Glenn McConnell Parkway around 9 p.m. Knapp says the ambulance had its lights and sirens on.
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
live5news.com
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service. Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the...
live5news.com
A community caught in the crossfire: Residents file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
walterborolive.com
Cottageville Elementary October Terrific Kids
Bobby Huggins, Daisy Parker, Richard Wellington, Sarah Stokes, Khori Roberts, Aria Diaz, Tyree Sutter-Hill, Penelope Stephens, Sheylyn Bernal-Rodriguez, Kamiyah Perkins-Brown, Maddison Dillingham, Abby Oyarvide-Ulloa, Emma Sarcinella, Tye Richardson, Delilah-Rose Laughlin, Kinsley Edge, Cali Mixon, Olivia Burliegh, Maisy Snook, Gerryn Brown, Landon Parker and Jaycob Scott.
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
live5news.com
1 arrested, 2 taken into custody after incident at Colleton County High School, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say an 18-year-old was arrested and two juveniles were taken into custody after an incident at Colleton County High School Monday. The Colleton County School District says the school went into lockdown after a fight on campus. The school district says they increased law...
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
abcnews4.com
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
