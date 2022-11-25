ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas researchers screen spinach for pathogen resistance in vertical hydroponics

By John Lovett, U of A System Division of Agriculture
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Job Corps expanding pre-apprenticeship program in Arkansas

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced an initiative to expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for Job Corps students and connect them to Registered Apprenticeship programs. The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs in green energy, health care, information technology and other high-growth industry...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State opens grant applications for cultural institutions

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has announced a new funding opportunity for Arkansas nonprofit cultural institutions that are open to the public or in the process of opening a new or modified facility with plans for a major capital expenditure of $7 million or more. To be...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion

The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Division of Community Correction seeks land for 200+ offender complex

The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new community correction center. The center would house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction. Proposals will be...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Fayetteville-based Natural Way lands on Walmart shelves

Brothers and business partners Quinn and Austin Simkins of Fayetteville, founders of Natural Way Food Group, have been selling homemade peanut butter products in retail since 2017. But after success with candy confections, the brothers reshuffled their business strategy in late 2019 to focus on a sustainable nut butter that uses olive oil instead of palm oil.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arkansas seeks submissions for land donations for new community corrections facility

Arkansas Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit at Tucker (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday for submissions from communities interested in donating land for construction of a new corrections center that will house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,782 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,782 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,898 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 255 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
theseasonalhomestead.com

Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas

Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : Gretchen Conger to be Sanders’ chief of staff

Gretchen Conger will be Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ chief of staff in the governor’s office, Sanders announced. Sanders also announced that she will transfer more than $2.5 million from her 2022 gubernatorial campaign treasury to her 2026 reelection campaign and named campaign manager Chris Caldwell as senior advisor to the reelection campaign.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy