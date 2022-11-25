Arkansas researchers screen spinach for pathogen resistance in vertical hydroponics

Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
magnoliareporter.com
Job Corps expanding pre-apprenticeship program in Arkansas
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced an initiative to expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for Job Corps students and connect them to Registered Apprenticeship programs. The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs in green energy, health care, information technology and other high-growth industry...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
State opens grant applications for cultural institutions
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has announced a new funding opportunity for Arkansas nonprofit cultural institutions that are open to the public or in the process of opening a new or modified facility with plans for a major capital expenditure of $7 million or more. To be...
Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops. Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
magnoliareporter.com
Division of Community Correction seeks land for 200+ offender complex
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new community correction center. The center would house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction. Proposals will be...
Talk Business & Politics: Senator Joyce Elliot speaks on motivating voters in Arkansas
The anticipated legislative session and motivating voters in Arkansas were the hot topics of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
talkbusiness.net
The Supply Side: Fayetteville-based Natural Way lands on Walmart shelves
Brothers and business partners Quinn and Austin Simkins of Fayetteville, founders of Natural Way Food Group, have been selling homemade peanut butter products in retail since 2017. But after success with candy confections, the brothers reshuffled their business strategy in late 2019 to focus on a sustainable nut butter that uses olive oil instead of palm oil.
Arkansas Flu Report: 5 additional deaths; hospitalizations and cases on the rise
The flu virus has taken the lives of several Arkansans since last week, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
KTLO
Arkansas transgender trial to resume Monday after 5-week recess
A federal bench trial in the matter of four transgender youths in Arkansas, their parents and their doctors is set to resume Monday after recessing for five weeks due to scheduling conflicts in the court of U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. Act 626 of 2021 — the Save...
KTLO
Arkansas seeks submissions for land donations for new community corrections facility
Arkansas Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit at Tucker (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday for submissions from communities interested in donating land for construction of a new corrections center that will house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,782 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,782 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,898 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 255 new cases per day in the...
theseasonalhomestead.com
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience
Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Surprise bonus $1,500 checks now available for Americans – see special criteria for the cash
MANY Americans are eligible for $1,500 checks, and the money will arrive right before Christmas. Educators in Arkansas can get a bonus check for all the hard work they've put into school during the pandemic. The direct payments were designed to provide relief to teachers in Arkansas who were working...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Gretchen Conger to be Sanders’ chief of staff
Gretchen Conger will be Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ chief of staff in the governor’s office, Sanders announced. Sanders also announced that she will transfer more than $2.5 million from her 2022 gubernatorial campaign treasury to her 2026 reelection campaign and named campaign manager Chris Caldwell as senior advisor to the reelection campaign.
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increase
Many Arkansas educators will be pleased to know that the Fort Smith Public School (FSPS) district approved bonuses to be awarded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, for the 2022-23 school year. The relief fund is one of three economic stimulus bills passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 (source).
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
