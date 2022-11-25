ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange

The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan

Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos

With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Alabama Basketball takes down North Carolina in 4OT

Alabama basketball bounced back from its loss to Connecticut, outlasting no. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in a quadruple-overtime thriller. With the win, Alabama improves to 6-1 and finishes in third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide overcame a lot of adversity in its defeat of North Carolina....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
MADISON, WI
On3.com

WATCH: Brian Robinson speaks from the heart after game ball-earning performance for Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. notched his first 100-yard rushing game on Sunday in the team’s Week 12 win over the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera presented the first-year back with the game ball. Robinson responded by thanking his teammates for their “unconditional love and support” since his attempted car-jacking and shooting incident this summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Raiders radio call of Josh Jacobs game-winning run is absolutely epic (Video)

Take a listen to the Las Vegas Raiders radio call of Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime in Week 12. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders brought an end to their three-game losing streak with a overtime win over the rival Denver Broncos. That happened on a huge, walk-off touchdown reception by wide receiver Davante Adams. This week, the Raiders went to overtime once again when facing the Seattle Seahawks, and another one of their stars secured a victory with a huge play.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

3 NFL coaches on the hot seat after Week 12

When it comes to which NFL head coaches are on the hot seat after Week 12, these three stand out. Week 12 of the NFL season is mostly completed, awaiting just for the Indianapolis Colts-Pittsburgh Steelers game to finish things up. Considering that there are only six more weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign, that means playoff are becoming much clearer. Not just that, but there is a better idea of which teams are going to be selecting high in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

