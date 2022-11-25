Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
Amid LeBron James-led surge, Lakers face Pacers
LeBron James is back, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense is firing better than it has all season, with another
Dallas Mavericks nearing agreement with former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker
The Dallas Mavericks are in advanced discussions to sign four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker to a contract as early as this week.
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos
With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
College Football Week 14 Schedule, Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Betting Odds for Championship Week)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams may have wrapped up the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in their victory over Notre Dame, but the Trojans star needs one more victory to have a shot at the College Football Playoff. With a win this Friday over Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game...
New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions
The New Jersey Devils (18-4-0) and New York Rangers (10-8-4) meet Monday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Devils vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Devils had...
Alabama Basketball takes down North Carolina in 4OT
Alabama basketball bounced back from its loss to Connecticut, outlasting no. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in a quadruple-overtime thriller. With the win, Alabama improves to 6-1 and finishes in third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide overcame a lot of adversity in its defeat of North Carolina....
Cardinals: These are the best trade partners this off-season
The club is primed to be active in the trade market, who should they be calling?. The St. Louis Cardinals have a variety of ways they could choose to improve this off-season, and the main way they may choose to do so is through the trade market. Although the club...
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
WATCH: Brian Robinson speaks from the heart after game ball-earning performance for Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. notched his first 100-yard rushing game on Sunday in the team’s Week 12 win over the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera presented the first-year back with the game ball. Robinson responded by thanking his teammates for their “unconditional love and support” since his attempted car-jacking and shooting incident this summer.
Raiders radio call of Josh Jacobs game-winning run is absolutely epic (Video)
Take a listen to the Las Vegas Raiders radio call of Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime in Week 12. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders brought an end to their three-game losing streak with a overtime win over the rival Denver Broncos. That happened on a huge, walk-off touchdown reception by wide receiver Davante Adams. This week, the Raiders went to overtime once again when facing the Seattle Seahawks, and another one of their stars secured a victory with a huge play.
3 NFL coaches on the hot seat after Week 12
When it comes to which NFL head coaches are on the hot seat after Week 12, these three stand out. Week 12 of the NFL season is mostly completed, awaiting just for the Indianapolis Colts-Pittsburgh Steelers game to finish things up. Considering that there are only six more weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign, that means playoff are becoming much clearer. Not just that, but there is a better idea of which teams are going to be selecting high in the 2023 NFL Draft.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0