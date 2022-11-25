Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicted That Bitcoin Would Hit $200,000 in 2022. Here’s What He Has to Say Now
In a recent interview with CNBC, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says that the current cryptocurrency crisis is “not that different” from 2018. Lee claims that the previous bear market was the time when some of the best projects were created. He adds that the ongoing cryptocurrency winter is...
u.today
“Dr. Doom” Roubini Says Binance Is Same As FTX But Worse, Here’s Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
USDC and Tether Are Plunging, Here's Reason Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's Who Caused Enormous Spike in Ethereum Selling Pressure This Past Weekend
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Sees Nearly 100% Weekly Burns, What's Next on SHIB Price?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Futures in Backwardation, Here's What It Means for Traders
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
392 Million XRP Shifted As Coin Rises 16.6% in Past Week
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Gains 83% as Whale Accumulation Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Why Toon Finance is the Number 1 ICO Presale
Toon Finance Airdrop and why the coin is so successful. Cryptocurrencies have captured the attention of the investing world. Their meteoric rises, their potential as a payment system, and their anonymity all make them desirable. However, many investors are cautious about jumping into this market. It’s not that they lack skills—it’s just that they lack knowledge. There is a lot to learn if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies with success. Thankfully, there are great tips to help you find success in your investments.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit Resolution Would Be Epic for Crypto, Capital Venture Founder Predicts
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Up 102% As Whales Grab 323 Billion Coins in 24 Hours
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
108,900 XRP Is New Record for XRPL NFT Sales: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Reacts to Whales' Buying, Will Price Burn Extra Zero?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
New Troubling Fact About Solana Revealed, but How Will It Affect SOL Price?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Tora Inu Tokens' Limited Supply is Making It More Likely That the Presale Will Be Sold Out
Tora Inu tokens are selling out swiftly because to their limited supply, which is bringing the TORA presale's current phase to an end. As investors scramble to buy the new era memecoin, Tora Inu has so far been able to generate over $300,000 in just a few short weeks. Memecoin hunters appear to be enthusiastic about the token's deflationary mechanism, its P2E network, and its robust marketing strategies in the hopes of making money once the token ultimately releases on Tier-1 exchanges.
u.today
Whales' SHIB Holdings Keep Shrinking – Another 217 Billion Sold in 48 Hours
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Looks Ready for Big Move, Here Might Be Potential Catalysts
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Singaporean Crypto Exchange Next to Close Doors After FTX Collapse
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0