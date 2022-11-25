Read full article on original website
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Cold Returns Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures dropping quickly. In the 50s around midnight and dropping into the 20s by the morning commute. The northwest winds will be whipping throughout the day. Winds between 25-35 miles per hour. Along with the flow from the north and west comes a chance for some lake effect snow flurries during the morning and into the early afternoon. High of 32 degrees. Winds NW 25-35 mph.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front tonight; Staying wind Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying very windy with gusts over 30 miles per hour through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue into the evening ahead of the cold front. The actual front will work its way across Michiana between 10pm and 1am. Along the cold front a few heavy showers or a brief thunderstorm are possible. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s overnight until the cold front crosses. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the upper 20s by the end of the morning commute. Overnight temps 54 degrees. Winds 10-20 mph.
WNDU
First Alert Weather
WNDU
Portion of Main Street in Mishawaka to be reduced to one-lane Wednesday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic advisory is in place!. A portion of N. Main Street will be reduced to one-lane between Front Street and Mishawaka Avenue for emergency sewer structure repairs. The construction begins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday, Dec. 2. North...
WNDU
Crews working on emergency repair of Riverside Drive sewer in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert has been issued in Elkhart!. Crews are working on an emergency repair of a sewer in the 700 block of N. Riverside Drive. The closure is expected to last for one week.
WNDU
Grape Road to have southbound lane restrictions in Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is in place for a portion of Grape Road in Mishawaka!. Southbound restrictions are in place between Indian Ridge Boulevard and Douglas Road, due to curb installations and pavement improvements. Normal traffic is expected to resume on the evening of Wednesday, Dec....
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.
WNDU
‘Ugly Sweater Run’ taking place this Saturday in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Education Foundation is hosting its annual “Ugly Sweater Run” this weekend!. It’s happening Saturday morning at the NIBCO Water and Ice Park. It’s a fun-filled event for the whole family with a 5K Run and 1 Mile Stroll. The 5K Run...
WNDU
Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular lights display returns to Michiana, and it’s bigger than ever. Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is now open seven days a week. Guests can view more than two million lights along a mile-and-a-half long drive. There are new additions this year including new...
WNDU
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!. Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and...
WNDU
Mobile food distribution sites to open for those in need in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its mobile food distribution sites for next month. There are 11 different locations serving as distribution sites during December. Assorted food items are being offered free of charge, and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. It is...
WNDU
South Bend Airport hosting 11th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program
WNDU
Blood donations needed in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are two major blood drives happening in South Bend this week!. The South Bend Medical Foundation says potential blood donors can make an appointment at any of their donor centers. On Tuesday, they are holding mobile blood drives at The Tire Rack from 8...
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka Inn
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor and quickly extinguished it. There was smoke throughout the second floor, but the flames were contained...
WNDU
Indiana Chamber discusses leaking talent pipeline
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Headaches, carbonated drinks, heart health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Martha): “I don’t like taking medicine if I can help it. What is the best natural way to get rid of a headache?”
WNDU
Niles Scream Park raises more than $134,000 for Michiana organizations, charities
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One of Michiana’s most popular fall attractions recently completed another successful season!. Niles Scream Park raised over $134,000 (a new record for a season) for more than 50 area children’s organizations, civic groups, and other charities. Proceeds benefitted local schools and service organizations, including groups such as the Boy Scouts, Pet Refuge, Pets Connect, Positively Dance, and the Lake Shore High School Stage Crew.
WNDU
22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
WNDU
‘Christmas in New Carlisle’ draws crowd
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas was in the air Sunday at “Christmas in New Carlisle.”. It’s held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving by Discover New Carlisle, a Main-Street organization that helps better the community. People could shop around for some decorations or gifts sold by local vendors,...
WNDU
Benton Harbor Area Schools required to enter partnership with state to improve academics
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Area Schools is one of 54 Michigan school districts being required to enter into partnership agreements with the state to “improve academic outcomes for their students.”. That’s according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Education (MDE). The partnership agreements...
