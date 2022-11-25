ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Local Organization to Host Workshop

A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

ANGELS WINGS TOY COLLECTION DRIVE UNDERWAY

A drive to collect new toys for a local charity program is now underway and today will be a day that people can be rewarded for their donation. The Angels Wings toy collection program started yesterday at locations throughout Indiana County, and today, there will be an extra collection spot set up at the KCAC for the IUP-New Haven Men’s Basketball game. Those bringing a new toy or a monetary donation to the KCAC today will receive a ticket for today’s game. Donors will also get a chance to win two third-row seats to an upcoming Penguins game courtesy of Diamond Drugs.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA TODAY

The holiday shopping season got underway yesterday with Black Friday. But today will be a day that shoppers are asked to focus on the locally-owned businesses. Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an initiative focused on having shoppers try the local businesses rather than the bigger chain stores, and Downtown Indiana is once again hopping on board. Many businesses in the Downtown Indiana business district will take part in the “Downtown Dollars” program, where for every $10 spent at a participating business, the customer will receive $1 in “Downtown Dollars” back. The $1 gift certificates can be spent at any of the participating businesses throughout the rest of the season.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

Record turnout at 2022 Greensburg Turkey Trot

A record number of people woke up early Thursday to race in this year’s Greensburg Turkey Trot and raise money for charities. About 2,300 people participated in the 5K, race officials said. In recent years, the race typically has drawn between 1,500 and 2,000 participants. Runners and walkers, often...
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Everett Borough holds Home for Christmas festival

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Holidays are officially here! Everett Borough started its season with its annual Home for Christmas Festival Friday. This festival featured local crafters, organizations, and entrepreneurs showcasing their products along Main Street. Hundreds of community members got to purchase gift items or take any treats. This year has over 40 participants, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
wccsradio.com

DAVIS E. “SONNY” FOREMAN, 95

Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick, PA. The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmertown, PA. Sonny was employed for many...
BLACK LICK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl

Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTAJ

Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Severe weather cancels Bedford ‘Holiday Night of Lights’

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Night of Lights” is canceled for Sunday evening due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Friday, Dec. 2, 3rd and 4th from 6 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD

Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
INDIANA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy