Out & About: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library gala gives thanks to supporters
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library hosted a Nov. 18 fundraising event whose name was a bit of a play on words. The Thanks“giving” Gala, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, not only looked forward to the coming holiday but also thanked supporters for their generosity. About 120 guests gathered...
Local Organization to Host Workshop
A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
ANGELS WINGS TOY COLLECTION DRIVE UNDERWAY
A drive to collect new toys for a local charity program is now underway and today will be a day that people can be rewarded for their donation. The Angels Wings toy collection program started yesterday at locations throughout Indiana County, and today, there will be an extra collection spot set up at the KCAC for the IUP-New Haven Men’s Basketball game. Those bringing a new toy or a monetary donation to the KCAC today will receive a ticket for today’s game. Donors will also get a chance to win two third-row seats to an upcoming Penguins game courtesy of Diamond Drugs.
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA TODAY
The holiday shopping season got underway yesterday with Black Friday. But today will be a day that shoppers are asked to focus on the locally-owned businesses. Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an initiative focused on having shoppers try the local businesses rather than the bigger chain stores, and Downtown Indiana is once again hopping on board. Many businesses in the Downtown Indiana business district will take part in the “Downtown Dollars” program, where for every $10 spent at a participating business, the customer will receive $1 in “Downtown Dollars” back. The $1 gift certificates can be spent at any of the participating businesses throughout the rest of the season.
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center opened its doors to all who needed a Thanksgiving meal
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center in Cambria County opened it's doors to visitors Thursday afternoon who wanted free Thanksgiving meals.
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
Record turnout at 2022 Greensburg Turkey Trot
A record number of people woke up early Thursday to race in this year’s Greensburg Turkey Trot and raise money for charities. About 2,300 people participated in the 5K, race officials said. In recent years, the race typically has drawn between 1,500 and 2,000 participants. Runners and walkers, often...
Everett Borough holds Home for Christmas festival
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Holidays are officially here! Everett Borough started its season with its annual Home for Christmas Festival Friday. This festival featured local crafters, organizations, and entrepreneurs showcasing their products along Main Street. Hundreds of community members got to purchase gift items or take any treats. This year has over 40 participants, […]
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
Community holds dinner fundraiser for local 5-year-old boy recovering from heart surgery
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — Local community members came together in Greensburg at a dinner fundraiser to help support a 5-year-old boy recovering from surgery at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Conor Watson has been in the hospital for the last 38 days after a routine open-heart surgery ran...
DAVIS E. “SONNY” FOREMAN, 95
Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick, PA. The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmertown, PA. Sonny was employed for many...
Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl
Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Severe weather cancels Bedford ‘Holiday Night of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Night of Lights” is canceled for Sunday evening due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Friday, Dec. 2, 3rd and 4th from 6 […]
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
