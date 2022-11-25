ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodore, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Multiple-vehicle accidents slow traffic on I79 near Wexford

There are currently several multiple-vehicle accidents along I79 in and around the Wexford exit area. Allegheny County 911 reported a truck overturned with several other minor accidents around the overturned truck. There are no reports as of yet on injuries. Fire and EMS units are on the scene currently. Stay...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman killed in crash near the Mansfield Bridge

GLASSPORT (KDKA) - One woman is dead, and a child is in the hospital after a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Glassport. Allegheny County Police said the driver was found dead at the scene.  Police said it was around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday when the 31-year-old woman and the 7-year-old child were involved in the crash. It happened right near the Mansfield Bridge in Glassport on Monongahela Avenue. Officers said a blue SUV was the only vehicle involved.  "I was getting ready for church around 7:30 a.m. and I heard a loud bang. I looked out the window and I...
GLASSPORT, PA
wccsradio.com

HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY

First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD

Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
INDIANA, PA
PennLive.com

Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing

A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
GREENSBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
CLEARFIELD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy