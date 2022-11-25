Read full article on original website

Police: Pedestrian killed in Route 51 crash in Jefferson Hills
Jefferson Hills police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place Saturday evening along Route 51. Emergency officials were called to Route 51 near the Jefferson Hills Sunoco fuel station around 6:05 p.m. Police said the crash is under investigation and did not identify the pedestrian.
WJAC TV
Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
wtae.com
Multiple-vehicle accidents slow traffic on I79 near Wexford
There are currently several multiple-vehicle accidents along I79 in and around the Wexford exit area. Allegheny County 911 reported a truck overturned with several other minor accidents around the overturned truck. There are no reports as of yet on injuries. Fire and EMS units are on the scene currently. Stay...
butlerradio.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
Car found abandoned, wrecked in New Kensington was stolen
New Kensington police are investigating after a stolen car was found abandoned early Friday after being crashed along Freeport Road. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Freeport Road, across from Mary Queen of Apostles School, fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. A Dodge...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36
CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
Multi-vehicle crashes on I-79 cause heavy traffic delays
WARRENDALE, Pa. — Two multi-vehicle accidents a half mile apart on I-79 northbound were causing heavy traffic delays. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire, and EMS units were called to I-79 near mile marker 75 at around 12 p.m. PennDOT tweeted that there were two multi-vehicle crashes in...
Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
wtae.com
PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County
Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
explore venango
Driver Attempts to Overtake Five Vehicles, Causes Collision in Barnett Township
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A collision occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a 67-year-old man attempted to overtake five vehicles in a no-passing zone in Barnett Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
Woman killed in crash near the Mansfield Bridge
GLASSPORT (KDKA) - One woman is dead, and a child is in the hospital after a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Glassport. Allegheny County Police said the driver was found dead at the scene. Police said it was around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday when the 31-year-old woman and the 7-year-old child were involved in the crash. It happened right near the Mansfield Bridge in Glassport on Monongahela Avenue. Officers said a blue SUV was the only vehicle involved. "I was getting ready for church around 7:30 a.m. and I heard a loud bang. I looked out the window and I...
wccsradio.com
HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
wccsradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Rialto in Greensburg
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed early Thursday morning at The Rialto Bar & Bistro in downtown Greensburg. The stabbing happened about 1:40 a.m. at the tavern at the intersection of West Otterman Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue, Greensburg police said. Police did not release further details...
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
Blair County men found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Tyrone men were locked up after being spotted by Tyrone Borough police officers and reportedly found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, meth, and a gun. Tyrone police report that they spotted a vehicle on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that they recognized as […]
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
erienewsnow.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
