Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job
Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14
What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
LSU defensive line commit flips to another SEC school
LSU has an elite recruiting class to be thankful for in 2023, but it lost a four-star recruit to the Auburn Tigers on Friday morning. Darron Reed is a defensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia, where he plays for Carver-Columbus high school. Reed committed to Brian Kelly and LSU back on July 4.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team
After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year. Fans couldn't believe SC was...
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Awful Prediction
Fans down in Knoxville were coming for Kirk Herbstreit's neck on Saturday night after his comments on the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game. The ESPN analyst predicted that Vanderbilt would upset the Vols, after Tennessee fell to South Carolina last week and lost Hendon Hooker to an injury. However through three-and-half quarters that hasn't been the case, UT is hanging a 49 on the scoreboard to Vandy's 0.
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
Stephen A. Smith Names Best Rivalry In College Football
It's rivalry weekend in college football and we're going to see tons of teams playing passionately, no matter what the bowl or national title stakes are. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith though, there's one rivalry that stands out as the best in college football. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith asserted that the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is college football's best rivalry.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend
Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
SEC Football: Auburn getting ‘Freezed’ out or ‘Gus Malzahn 2.0’
Many SEC football fans, especially Alabama fans may love the title of this post, but for sure Auburn fans will hate it. The Aubie hate is ironic since the Malzahn 2.0 statement comes from an Auburn fan. The day after the Iron Bowl was supposed to be when Auburn named...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Admission On Ryan Day Following Michigan's Dominant Win
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd was as surprised as more than half of America that Ohio State got rolled the way that they were against Michigan today. But Cowherd has an interesting perspective on Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. Taking to Twitter, Cowherd dismissed the notion of firing Day over today's...
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s second straight win over Ohio State
Here’s everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ever since being hired as Michigan’s head coach in late 2014, Jim Harbaugh was tasked with two goals. The first, win a national championship. The second, beat the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. The latter was something that hasn’t been done since 2011. Harbaugh received his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes last year. Now, he’s made it two in a row.
Michigan climbs to No. 2, USC to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral
There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
College GameDay Announces Location For Conference Championship Weekend
College football's regular season is just about in the books, meaning it's time for conference championship weekend. ESPN's College GameDay has several important games to choose from. The production has made its pick. Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest of the show is heading to the Big 12 Championship...
There Are 5 College Football Games With Ranked Teams Today - Here's The Schedule
Saturday typically dominates the college football schedule. But the Friday after Thanksgiving always provides some exciting action. This year, five ranked teams will take the field. Here's the full slate of games for this holiday Friday:. No. 19 Tulane @ No. 24 Cincinnati — noon ET. Baylor @ No....
