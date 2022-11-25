ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job

Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
CINCINNATI, OH
College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14

What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14

Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team

After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year. Fans couldn't believe SC was...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Awful Prediction

Fans down in Knoxville were coming for Kirk Herbstreit's neck on Saturday night after his comments on the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game. The ESPN analyst predicted that Vanderbilt would upset the Vols, after Tennessee fell to South Carolina last week and lost Hendon Hooker to an injury. However through three-and-half quarters that hasn't been the case, UT is hanging a 49 on the scoreboard to Vandy's 0.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names Best Rivalry In College Football

It's rivalry weekend in college football and we're going to see tons of teams playing passionately, no matter what the bowl or national title stakes are. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith though, there's one rivalry that stands out as the best in college football. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith asserted that the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is college football's best rivalry.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend

Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan

Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s second straight win over Ohio State

Here’s everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ever since being hired as Michigan’s head coach in late 2014, Jim Harbaugh was tasked with two goals. The first, win a national championship. The second, beat the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. The latter was something that hasn’t been done since 2011. Harbaugh received his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes last year. Now, he’s made it two in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Michigan climbs to No. 2, USC to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral

There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
COLUMBUS, OH
