As the weather grows colder, people living in Rochester who are unhoused can be vulnerable to dropping temperatures.

This Thanksgiving weekend, many community organizations such as The Rochester Mutual Aid Network , 490 Farmers, Recovery All Ways , Being Black in the Burbs , ROC Food Relief , and others are working together to help with that challenge.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, there will be a Community Supply Drive at 490 Community Garden, on the corner of Meigs Street and Broadway. For this supply drive organizers encourage community members to donate kitchenware, non-perishable foods, toiletries, menstrual products, first-aid supplies, hand/foot warmers and winter clothing for adults and children.

The Rochester Mutual Aid Network also has a goal to raise $1,700 to make solar-powered heating blankets for those in need. It costs about $35 per blanket to cover the costs of materials, according to that group. Donated materials for the blanket drive will also be accepted at the Community Supply Drive on Sunday.

The following weekend, they will be hosting a “How to Make and Electric Heated Blanket” workshop Saturday, Dec. 3, at Akimbo Bookshop , 318b East Ave., Rochester.

If you miss the Community Supply Drive, there will still be an opportunity to donate food and cleaning supplies at the 2022-23 Winter Drive hosted by Recovery All Ways and The New York Recovery Alliance ,

The alliance will accept donations at these locations:

Rochester: 149 Crossman Terrace

149 Crossman Terrace Irondequoit: 75 Thomas Ave.

75 Thomas Ave. Fairport: 12 Delemere Blvd.

Genae Shields is a Revisiting the Rochester Narrative fellow and a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology's photojournalism program. Follow her on Instagram @genaebriphoto and on Twitter @genaebri . Her website is genaeshields.com .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Giving back: Community Supply Drive accepting donations Thanksgiving weekend