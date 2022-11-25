Read full article on original website
IUP DIRECTOR EARNS PA BANNER USERS GROUP EMERITUS AWARD
Earlier this month, the director of Enterprise Applications and Project Management at IUP’s Information Technology services office was given the lifetime emeritus award for the Pennsylvania Banner Users Group. Jeff Montgomery is one of ten people selected for the award over the organization’s 25 year history. The award recognizes...
IUP TEAMS HEADED TO PSAC OPENERS A COMBINED 9-0
Coach Joe Lombardi’s IUP men’s basketball team completed its non-conference season Saturday night with a 65-60 win over New Haven at the KCAC. With one exception, every game left in the regular season will be a PSAC game, starting this weekend with crossover games at Mansfield Friday night and Bloomsburg on Saturday.
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Job Coach, Assistant Social Media Manager, Baker Assistant, and more
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
IUP POSTS WIN OVER NEW HAVEN, FINISHING NOVEMBER SLATE 5-0
The IUP Crimson Hawks fell behind early but went on a 15-0 run that began a 21-2 surge in the first half, holding off New Haven’s rally in the second half for a 65-60 win. Shawndale Jones and Tomiwa Sulaimon led IUP with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Jones was 13-for-13 from the foul line, and has hit 33 in a row. Sulaimon posted a double-double, adding 11 rebounds to his 19 points. Dallis Dillard scored 12 for IUP, which fueled its first-half run with younger players Sulaiman, Dillard, Jaheuim Bethea, and Damir Brooks.
DAVIS E. “SONNY” FOREMAN, 95
Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick, PA. The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmertown, PA. Sonny was employed for many...
WANDA (STEEVES) HOLDERBAUM, 89
Wanda (Steeves) Holderbaum, 89, of Blairsville passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born June 10, 1933, in Brenizer, PA, a daughter of the late Reginald Steeves and Kathryn (Smith) Steeves. Wanda graduated from Derry Township High School in 1950 at age 16, having been advanced a grade due to her excellent academics. Wanda had previously worked at Torrance State Hospital and Clark Metal Products but spent most of her career as an administrative assistant at Westinghouse including the Derry, Blairsville, Waltz Mill and Monroeville (headquarters) locations until her retirement. Wanda belonged to the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville and was appreciative of the landscaping help and monthly meals from Hopewell United Methodist Church that were arranged by her friend, Evelyn Bondra. Wanda embraced being from a large family, relishing the time she spent with her siblings over the years, especially the regular coffee chats with her sister Shelby, her garden vegetables and visits from her brother Don, and most recently regular visits from her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Phyllis. Wanda loved her grandchildren, Ty and Casey, and enjoyed babysitting when they were young, and attending their youth sporting events when she was able. Wanda’s perseverance was remarkable, spending the past 10 years in a wheelchair but able to live independently until the last month.
Altoona, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another
The Pittsburgh school district in Pennsylvania voted to a defy a bill against critical race theory backed by Republicans during a board of education meeting.
IUP MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM TO HOST NEW HAVEN TODAY
Many fans will make the sojourn from the football field to the KCAC as the IUP Men’s Basketball Team take on New Haven in the late afternoon. The Men’s basketball team is perfect on the season so far with a 4-0 record and ranked third in the nation, with the team coming off a 74-60 win over Walsh on the road last week. New Haven is coming off an overtime victory over Saint Rose.
‘CORRECT AN EGREGIOUS WRONG’…Bethel AME Church wants their land back in the Lower Hill
PASTOR DALE B. SNYDER OF BETHEL AME CHURCH. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Bethel AME Church Pastor Dale B. Snyder has nothing but love for Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, which has a majority-White congregation, on the corner of Centre Avenue and Washington Place in the Lower Hill District. “But we wish...
WPIAL girls soccer players lauded with All-America, all-region, all-state honors
A trio of WPIAL girls soccer standouts guided their teams to long postseason runs and now are reaping individual rewards. Senior forward Lucia Wells of North Allegheny was named to the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-America Team. She helped the Tigers (21-2) win the WPIAL 4A championship and reach...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
P-O downed by Freeport in PIAA semis
The Philipsburg-Osceola girls volleyball team was so tantalizingly close to a return to the state championship match — but in the end could only watch another team earn the trip. The Lady Mounties saw their season end in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals for a second straight season, taking...
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
