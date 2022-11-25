Read full article on original website
Dallas Mavericks nearing agreement with former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker
The Dallas Mavericks are in advanced discussions to sign four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker to a contract as early as this week.
Amid LeBron James-led surge, Lakers face Pacers
LeBron James is back, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense is firing better than it has all season, with another
Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos
With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions
The New Jersey Devils (18-4-0) and New York Rangers (10-8-4) meet Monday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Devils vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Devils had...
NFL Week 13 Schedule, Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total
There were plenty of dud matchups on the schedule in Week 12, with only one head-to-head matchup featuring two playoff caliber teams between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on the schedule. That won't be the case in Week 13. Six playoff teams go head to head this week, making...
Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 12 win vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins improved their record to 8-3 with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. But what did we learn, if anything?. The Miami Dolphins played host to the Houston Texans for their Week 12 contest, and things went about as you’d expect while the teams were at full strength.
Raiders radio call of Josh Jacobs game-winning run is absolutely epic (Video)
Take a listen to the Las Vegas Raiders radio call of Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime in Week 12. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders brought an end to their three-game losing streak with a overtime win over the rival Denver Broncos. That happened on a huge, walk-off touchdown reception by wide receiver Davante Adams. This week, the Raiders went to overtime once again when facing the Seattle Seahawks, and another one of their stars secured a victory with a huge play.
