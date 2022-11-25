ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos

With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 12 win vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins improved their record to 8-3 with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. But what did we learn, if anything?. The Miami Dolphins played host to the Houston Texans for their Week 12 contest, and things went about as you’d expect while the teams were at full strength.
Raiders radio call of Josh Jacobs game-winning run is absolutely epic (Video)

Take a listen to the Las Vegas Raiders radio call of Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime in Week 12. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders brought an end to their three-game losing streak with a overtime win over the rival Denver Broncos. That happened on a huge, walk-off touchdown reception by wide receiver Davante Adams. This week, the Raiders went to overtime once again when facing the Seattle Seahawks, and another one of their stars secured a victory with a huge play.
