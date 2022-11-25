ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Leaves $15M On The Table After U-Turning On Tour Plans

NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s turning down every tour offer coming his way — even if there’s $15 million on the table. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 23) to explain that he isn’t interesting in performing on the road as he’s prioritizing his peace of mind, and how spending more time at home has allowed him to bond with his daughter.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled

The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Rocks the House Down With An Epic Medley of Hits

Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, the legendary ladies of 90s R&B girl group Xscape, graced the stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 stage and took viewers on a nostalgic journey of some of their biggest hits, including fans fan favorites such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ''Tonight,” and the classic “Just Kickin It.” Special surprise guest and Grammy Award-winning superproducer Jermaine Dupri later joined the ladies.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Relative Who Stole From Him

Boosie Badazz has called out a family member who intercepted a business deal on his behalf and never delivered him any of the proceeds. In a post to his Instagram on Wednesday (November 23), the Baton Rouge rapper revealed that two people close to him took $10,000 from an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse – but never gave him the money.
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Label Of 'Harassing' Roc Nation CEO

Megan Thee Stallion has accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of “harassing” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez in her ongoing legal battle with the label. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Houston rapper recently sought a protective order for Perez in an attempt to prevent 1501 from deposing the Roc Nation boss.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Pump Loses His New Album In A Lake: ‘Please Help Me!’

Lil Pump is set to release his new album in January, but it looks like his recent trip to a lake may lead to him having to make other plans. On Wednesday (November 23), the Miami native took to Instagram Stories to make a plea to his fans to help him find the project titled Lil Pump 2 after losing the hard-drive it’s on.
HipHopDX.com

Sonny Digital Reacts To Saweetie's 'Single Life' Sales Forecast: 'I Would Delete My Social Media'

Sonny Digital has called out the state of Hip Hop album sales and taken a shot at Saweetie in the process. The math didn’t add up for the super producer, who couldn’t figure out how an artist like Saweetie could compile millions of followers and likes on social media, but only parlay that into a 2,000 album sales projection — which is an unverified number — for her new EP THE SINGLE LIFE.
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop': Amara La Negra Dishes on 'Misunderstanding' With Co-Star While Filming 'Family Reunion'

Amara Le Negra was excited to participate in the third season of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop. The Afro-Latina burst onto the scene as a cast member of the Miami franchise. Since then, she's released music, toured, embarked on real estate ventures, written children's books, and recently became a mother to twin girls. Now, she's happy she had the chance to appear in the mashup series to settle differences with her co-stars. The show's third season joined cast members from Atlanta, New York, and Miami to spend time together in Jamaica. But it wasn't all rum punch and sandy beaches. There was some drama. But Le Negra went into it with one agenda. "Here's my thing, I promised myself to be what I am: a queen," she told a Miami news station in a recent interview.
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch Backs Up $500K Show Claim By Posting Receipts

Roddy Ricch has provided proof that he currently commands $500,000 per festival performance after fans questioned his claim during a recent interview. On Friday (November 25), Joe Budden shared a clip of an upcoming episode of the Joe Budden Podcast during which the show’s co-hosts were asked how much they would offer Roddy Ricch for a performance. After hearing guesses ranging from $30,000 to $350,000, Roddy casually announced his current rate.
HipHopDX.com

Ludacris Proves He’s Still Got It, Drops Crazy Freestyle Over ‘Billie Eilish’ Beat

Ludacris has been focused on TV and film in recent years, but his recent freestyle over Armani White‘s “Billie Eilish” beat proves he hasn’t missed a step. Alongside a clip posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (November 22), Luda included a caption stating that the verse was merely a “friendly reminder,” and that an official remix would be coming soon.
Allure

I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Cardi B’s Bright Yellow Holiday Manicure

Yes, Cardi B has proven she can do anything with her signature long acrylic tips. Although, this time, it's not her nail length that has us giving her latest manicure a double glance. Instead, it's the bright yellow nail polish color she showcased on her Instagram story on Thursday, November 24. Of course, the length adds a heightened flair, but the rapper's choice of holiday hue most definitely caught our eye as she celebrated Thanksgiving with her kiddos Kulture and Wave and her husband Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Trades Shots With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset

Cardi B defended Offset from criticism by Nicole Arbour on Twitter. Cardi B went back and forth with comedian Nicole Arbour on Twitter, Sunday night. Arbour had called out Offset for the violent content of his music. “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game…” Arbour...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lemon Wash” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting a cool new women’s exclusive colorway. If you love the AJ1, then you probably like its many variations, such as the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is the middle child of the Air Jordan 1 family of sneakers, and it has certainly given us some amazing colorways over the years. Although it isn’t as popular as its older brother, it is still an amazing entry.
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Trel Officially Released From Prison

After serving over three and a half years behind bars, D.C. rapper Fat Trel was released from an Arlington prison. Fat Trel is officially free. The D.C. rapper was released from prison on Tuesday. He served over three years and a half behind bars. Trel was convicted of DWI and marijuana possession in 2016. He was then placed on probation and allowed to go home. But things took a turn in December 2021 as he was sentenced to another year and a half behalf bars.

