Marion – Linda Bobette Raymond, longtime resident of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 74. Linda was born in Flint, the eldest of seven children, on March 27, 1948, to Robert and Shirley (Richardson) Coleman. She grew up and attended school in Mt. Morris, MI before her family relocated to Marion in 1964. Linda became a graduate of Marion High School in 1966. After seeing a young man cruising the streets of Marion, they were finally introduced at a Halloween dance, and the rest as they say was history, she wed Dale Raymond on June 25th, 1966.

MARION, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO