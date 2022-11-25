ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

glenarborsun.com

Grand Traverse County Sheriff

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Calling all women voters of the Grand Traverse area

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Thursday, Dec. 1st from 1:00-2:30pm, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the Board of Canvassers and the role of this board in the election process. You may attend in person at the Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan or...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Central Michigan Life

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
ROCKFORD, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Gerald Scott Bandelow

Gerald Scott Bandelow passed suddenly and unexpectedly on the morning of November 17, 2022. Born on the 4th of July in Livonia, MI, to Gary & Yvonne (Pollington) Bandelow, he loved his birthday. He enjoyed being in, or watching, the Lake City Parade, cooking out and being on a pontoon...
LIVONIA, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Linda Bobette Raymond

Marion – Linda Bobette Raymond, longtime resident of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 74. Linda was born in Flint, the eldest of seven children, on March 27, 1948, to Robert and Shirley (Richardson) Coleman. She grew up and attended school in Mt. Morris, MI before her family relocated to Marion in 1964. Linda became a graduate of Marion High School in 1966. After seeing a young man cruising the streets of Marion, they were finally introduced at a Halloween dance, and the rest as they say was history, she wed Dale Raymond on June 25th, 1966.
MARION, MI
MLive.com

St. Francis defense stands strong in loss to Lumen Christi

DETROIT -- Traverse City St. Francis early on kept making plays defensively to disrupt Lumen Christi in Saturday’s Division 7 state championship game. A week after Lumen Christi running back Derrick Walker gained 191 yards in a semifinal win over Napoleon, the Gladiators held him to 34 yards on 14 carries. Time after time for the first three quarters, the Gladiators had an answer defensively for everything Lumen Christi tried on offense.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Faces in the Crowd: KaMartin Blackledge

‘Tis the season to be thankful. Thankful for your family. Thankful for your friends. Thankful for your loved ones. But also it’s a time to be thankful for your community. Thankful for your country. Thankful for the opportunity to be here, and for the blessings in your life. Thankful...
MARION, MI
MLive

‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting

CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

