glenarborsun.com
Grand Traverse County Sheriff
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
Up North Voice
Calling all women voters of the Grand Traverse area
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Thursday, Dec. 1st from 1:00-2:30pm, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the Board of Canvassers and the role of this board in the election process. You may attend in person at the Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan or...
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Protestors call for new legislation to protect MI animals
Animal crimes grew by around 100 cases each year from 2016 to 2018. Shellnut says in order to change this trend, Michigan legislators need to sign in mandatory felonies for animal abusers & murderers.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
Gladwin County Road Commission Finishes Bridge Repairs After Historic Flooding
Gladwin County reached a major milestone as they rebuild from the catastrophic flooding that happened two and half years ago. The flooding washed out about 50 roads and bridges throughout the county. The largest road crossing on Bench Road near West Branch is will now be a bridge, completed next...
Fox17
MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Gerald Scott Bandelow
Gerald Scott Bandelow passed suddenly and unexpectedly on the morning of November 17, 2022. Born on the 4th of July in Livonia, MI, to Gary & Yvonne (Pollington) Bandelow, he loved his birthday. He enjoyed being in, or watching, the Lake City Parade, cooking out and being on a pontoon...
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Linda Bobette Raymond
Marion – Linda Bobette Raymond, longtime resident of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 74. Linda was born in Flint, the eldest of seven children, on March 27, 1948, to Robert and Shirley (Richardson) Coleman. She grew up and attended school in Mt. Morris, MI before her family relocated to Marion in 1964. Linda became a graduate of Marion High School in 1966. After seeing a young man cruising the streets of Marion, they were finally introduced at a Halloween dance, and the rest as they say was history, she wed Dale Raymond on June 25th, 1966.
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
What’s being built off US-131 near Rockford? Big plans in the works
ROCKFORD, MI — If you’re looking for a bite to eat or some shopping just off US-131 near Rockford, you’ll soon have new options. A multi-tenant retail construction project in Algoma Township just north of 10 Mile Road near the Rockford Meijer has begun, soon to host at least one restaurant.
MLive.com
St. Francis defense stands strong in loss to Lumen Christi
DETROIT -- Traverse City St. Francis early on kept making plays defensively to disrupt Lumen Christi in Saturday’s Division 7 state championship game. A week after Lumen Christi running back Derrick Walker gained 191 yards in a semifinal win over Napoleon, the Gladiators held him to 34 yards on 14 carries. Time after time for the first three quarters, the Gladiators had an answer defensively for everything Lumen Christi tried on offense.
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Faces in the Crowd: KaMartin Blackledge
‘Tis the season to be thankful. Thankful for your family. Thankful for your friends. Thankful for your loved ones. But also it’s a time to be thankful for your community. Thankful for your country. Thankful for the opportunity to be here, and for the blessings in your life. Thankful...
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting
CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
