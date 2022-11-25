The Law Requires all Recreational Flyers Pass Aeronautical Knowledge Test

(Harlan) The drone industry has skyrocketed over the past several years. Insider Intelligence predicts the total global shipments to reach 2.4 million in 2023, increasing at a 66.8 percent annual compound growth rate.

Drones carry all price tags from small recreational aircraft to larger to more sophisticated models used for business. But there is one thing they all have in common.

Adam Gittens is the General Manager of HTSag and former co-chair of the CompTIA Drone Advisory Council. He says those using drones for business purposes must pass a Part 107 test to fly and be at least 16-years 0ld.

Gittens says if your drone weighs more than .55 pounds, it must be registered through the F.A.A.’s Drone Zone.

T.R.U.S.T. is an acronym for The Recreational U.A.S. Safety Test. This means ALL aeronautical flyers must pass this safety test. Those passing the test will receive a certificate from the test administrator. Drone operators of any type must present this certificate if law enforcement asks.

