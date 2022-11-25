Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Nov. 28
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom Red Mountain home sits on a 1.69 acre lot. The open floor plan takes advantage of panoramic views. $29,000,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This...
Aspen Daily News
Hearts full of gratitude
During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
Aspen Daily News
The economic driver in the forest next door
A new report indicates that the White River National Forest directly and indirectly generates 22,230 jobs and produces a $1.59-billion contribution to the economy of central Colorado, including Aspen and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley. The U.S. Forest Service recently released a report looking at the economic contributions...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 28
Emmy-award-winning author comes to Redstone, Explore Booksellers this weekend. Emmy-award-winning author of “My Notorious Life” Kate Manning is coming to the Crystal River and Roaring Fork valleys — on Saturday at the Redstone Holiday Market and Explore Booksellers on Sunday to talk about and sign copies of her new novel, “Gilded Mountain.”
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs might not be the North Pole, but it’s still a Winter Wonderland
When the days end so early in a sleepy mountain town, celebration, dazzling light displays and any excuse for a good cup of hot cocoa or cider help to warm the soul. Winter Wonderland aims to make that all happen throughout the city. The wonderland itself will take place throughout...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen’s peak winter-flight schedule just 3 weeks away
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is three weeks away from the start of the peak commercial air-travel period, with 35 to 36 daily flights scheduled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 — a razor-thin decrease from the number of daily flights offered during last year’s holiday period. But Wednesday...
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
Aspen Daily News
Jamgrass pioneer Leftover Salmon comes to Belly Up on Sunday
Belly Up welcomes back one of the original jamgrass groups in music history, Leftover Salmon. The progressive bluegrass band will take the stage on Sunday night and follow an opening act by Taylor Scott Band. Having played at Belly Up multiple times in its three-decade run, Leftover Salmon returns to...
Aspen Daily News
Margo: Much adobo about nothing: A love letter to Basalt and red-chile gravy
A long time ago, I was traveling in Costa Rica when a mudslide closed the only road between Guanacaste and San Jose, and we’d been stranded overnight on route to the airport in a small hotel in the middle of nowhere, where I met a Spaniard who spent the good part of an hour telling me how he makes his paella.
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations
After a months-long inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces four misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl — and two petty offenses. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s...
KJCT8
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
