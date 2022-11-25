ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, Nov. 28

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom Red Mountain home sits on a 1.69 acre lot. The open floor plan takes advantage of panoramic views. $29,000,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Hearts full of gratitude

During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

The economic driver in the forest next door

A new report indicates that the White River National Forest directly and indirectly generates 22,230 jobs and produces a $1.59-billion contribution to the economy of central Colorado, including Aspen and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley. The U.S. Forest Service recently released a report looking at the economic contributions...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Nov. 28

Emmy-award-winning author comes to Redstone, Explore Booksellers this weekend. Emmy-award-winning author of “My Notorious Life” Kate Manning is coming to the Crystal River and Roaring Fork valleys — on Saturday at the Redstone Holiday Market and Explore Booksellers on Sunday to talk about and sign copies of her new novel, “Gilded Mountain.”
REDSTONE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen’s peak winter-flight schedule just 3 weeks away

The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is three weeks away from the start of the peak commercial air-travel period, with 35 to 36 daily flights scheduled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 — a razor-thin decrease from the number of daily flights offered during last year’s holiday period. But Wednesday...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County

Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Jamgrass pioneer Leftover Salmon comes to Belly Up on Sunday

Belly Up welcomes back one of the original jamgrass groups in music history, Leftover Salmon. The progressive bluegrass band will take the stage on Sunday night and follow an opening act by Taylor Scott Band. Having played at Belly Up multiple times in its three-decade run, Leftover Salmon returns to...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Much adobo about nothing: A love letter to Basalt and red-chile gravy

A long time ago, I was traveling in Costa Rica when a mudslide closed the only road between Guanacaste and San Jose, and we’d been stranded overnight on route to the airport in a small hotel in the middle of nowhere, where I met a Spaniard who spent the good part of an hour telling me how he makes his paella.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations

After a months-long inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces four misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl — and two petty offenses. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s...
ASPEN, CO

