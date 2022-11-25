In 2018 pictures circulated of a climber on pillars skinnier than his barrel-shaped chest, on ice you could see through. It was Stas Beskin. In Quebec he was climbing ice most of us wouldn’t walk under, never mind tie in for: shockingly narrow pillars and daggers that looked destined to collapse at the lightest swing of an ice tool or kick of a boot. Pillars like these had very rarely been climbed. But it was his technique that baffled us more, even though it explained a lot. Videos of a technique he was pioneering he called “scratching” followed; he had reimagined how to use an ice tool and gave us an art few would dare emulate. Rather than swinging at the ice, he was carefully considering the textures and contours of the ice and then scratching up and down lightly on the surface of the ice, creating an edge that he could then hook so as not to impact the lethally fragile ice formations he was on.

4 DAYS AGO