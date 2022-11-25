Read full article on original website
What It’s Like to Compete in the Inferno, the World’s Most Treacherous Ski Race
High overhead, snow-capped mountains gleamed in the moonlight while a thousand people, their breath steaming in the frigid night, bayed for the blood of a giant effigy of the devil, about to go up in flames on a burning pyre. The soundtrack was base-thudding AC/DC, blaring through loudspeakers—and accompanied by a cacophony of large cow bells rung by Swiss men in lederhosen. It was the most peculiar opening ceremony for a sporting event I’d ever encountered. But then, this was the Inferno, the world’s most bonkers ski race. Over the years, I had heard tales of gruesome injuries sustained on the...
gripped.com
Six Classic WI6 Canadian Rockies Ice Climbs
For 50 years, the Rocky Mountains of Canada have been a world-class ice climbing destination. There are hundreds of classic single- and multi-pitch winter routes from WI2 to WI6. Ken Baker and Lloyd MacKay first climbed Cascade Falls in the late 1960s, using aid and other techniques. It was one of the first waterfall ice climbs ascended in the area.
Aspen Daily News
Guest Commentary: Birds, bears, elk and buffalo, oh my!
While we slept every night last month, an estimated 6.3 million migratory birds flew over Colorado on their way south for the winter, to Texas, Mexico and South America. Hard to believe, then, but the U.S. and Canada have lost 3 billion breeding birds since 1970, according to “State of the Birds,” an annual report by The U.S. Committee of the North American Bird Conservation Initiative.
Top Shoveling Tips To Power Through A Buffalo Winter
Snovember has arrived with a bang and considering that we have tons of snow to deal with now, it might make sense to make sure we're using the proper technique to get that snow off the ground. Following sound tips when shoveling snow can go a long way to help...
gripped.com
Stas Beskin Pushes the Limit on Ice
In 2018 pictures circulated of a climber on pillars skinnier than his barrel-shaped chest, on ice you could see through. It was Stas Beskin. In Quebec he was climbing ice most of us wouldn’t walk under, never mind tie in for: shockingly narrow pillars and daggers that looked destined to collapse at the lightest swing of an ice tool or kick of a boot. Pillars like these had very rarely been climbed. But it was his technique that baffled us more, even though it explained a lot. Videos of a technique he was pioneering he called “scratching” followed; he had reimagined how to use an ice tool and gave us an art few would dare emulate. Rather than swinging at the ice, he was carefully considering the textures and contours of the ice and then scratching up and down lightly on the surface of the ice, creating an edge that he could then hook so as not to impact the lethally fragile ice formations he was on.
