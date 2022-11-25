ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Vail Daily

Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County

Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

The economic driver in the forest next door

A new report indicates that the White River National Forest directly and indirectly generates 22,230 jobs and produces a $1.59-billion contribution to the economy of central Colorado, including Aspen and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley. The U.S. Forest Service recently released a report looking at the economic contributions...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Nov. 28

Emmy-award-winning author comes to Redstone, Explore Booksellers this weekend. Emmy-award-winning author of “My Notorious Life” Kate Manning is coming to the Crystal River and Roaring Fork valleys — on Saturday at the Redstone Holiday Market and Explore Booksellers on Sunday to talk about and sign copies of her new novel, “Gilded Mountain.”
REDSTONE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Hearts full of gratitude

During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
ASPEN, CO
realvail.com

Fritch family sells Vail’s iconic Sitzmark Lodge to local resident Steve Kisielica

Vail’s Sitzmark Lodge recently issued the following press release on the sale of the iconic property:. One of Vail’s preeminent historic hotels, the Sitzmark Lodge, exchanged hands last week with the Fritch Family selling to local Vail Valley resident, Steve Kisielica, backed by the company he co-founded, Lodging Capital Partners, LLC (LCP).
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, Nov. 28

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom Red Mountain home sits on a 1.69 acre lot. The open floor plan takes advantage of panoramic views. $29,000,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Get smart or move out

What’s the solution? I won’t play that old game of “and I’ve lived here since ...”. As long as we persist in an attitude of needing bigger, better, fancier ski lifts, restaurants, fun parks, hotels and other tourist attractions along with fancier houses (as opposed to 2,100-square-foot homes) etc., etc. ... there is no solution. There is nothing in downtown Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale or Glenwood for the average Joe and Jane coal miner and their families.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen’s peak winter-flight schedule just 3 weeks away

The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is three weeks away from the start of the peak commercial air-travel period, with 35 to 36 daily flights scheduled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 — a razor-thin decrease from the number of daily flights offered during last year’s holiday period. But Wednesday...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Deal signed for Aspen's longtime vacant basement space at 508 E. Cooper Ave.

The so-called basement to nowhere is now going somewhere. Former Red Onion proprietor Brad Smith said on Wednesday that he has signed a lease with Cooper Street Development LLC for the vacant below-ground space at the 508 E. Cooper Avenue building that previously was the home of the bars Bad Billy’s and Cooper Street Pier, along with the restaurant Lucci’s.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Heavy equipment removed from red-tagged project in Marble

A Marble-area landowner has agreed to reclaim earth-moving work performed last summer along the Crystal River and submit a new plan for thorough review, according to Gunnison County officials. Contractors for Marble Airstrip LLC pulled their heavy equipment from the site 2 miles west of Marble earlier this month. Meanwhile,...
MARBLE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Much adobo about nothing: A love letter to Basalt and red-chile gravy

A long time ago, I was traveling in Costa Rica when a mudslide closed the only road between Guanacaste and San Jose, and we’d been stranded overnight on route to the airport in a small hotel in the middle of nowhere, where I met a Spaniard who spent the good part of an hour telling me how he makes his paella.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Carbondale approves developer for lots at Town Center

The Carbondale Board of Trustees on Tuesday supported moving forward with the Town Center initiative and named a developer to design the project. The Carbondale Town Center project is a proposed development on 14 empty lots located in the heart of downtown Carbondale near Thunder River Theatre. The lots were donated to the town last winter, and the town’s vision for the property includes a mix of commercial and residential uses.
CARBONDALE, CO

