Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Summit Daily News
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Aspen Daily News
The economic driver in the forest next door
A new report indicates that the White River National Forest directly and indirectly generates 22,230 jobs and produces a $1.59-billion contribution to the economy of central Colorado, including Aspen and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley. The U.S. Forest Service recently released a report looking at the economic contributions...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 28
Emmy-award-winning author comes to Redstone, Explore Booksellers this weekend. Emmy-award-winning author of “My Notorious Life” Kate Manning is coming to the Crystal River and Roaring Fork valleys — on Saturday at the Redstone Holiday Market and Explore Booksellers on Sunday to talk about and sign copies of her new novel, “Gilded Mountain.”
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Aspen Daily News
Hearts full of gratitude
During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
realvail.com
Fritch family sells Vail’s iconic Sitzmark Lodge to local resident Steve Kisielica
Vail’s Sitzmark Lodge recently issued the following press release on the sale of the iconic property:. One of Vail’s preeminent historic hotels, the Sitzmark Lodge, exchanged hands last week with the Fritch Family selling to local Vail Valley resident, Steve Kisielica, backed by the company he co-founded, Lodging Capital Partners, LLC (LCP).
KJCT8
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Nov. 28
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom Red Mountain home sits on a 1.69 acre lot. The open floor plan takes advantage of panoramic views. $29,000,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This...
Aspen Daily News
Get smart or move out
What’s the solution? I won’t play that old game of “and I’ve lived here since ...”. As long as we persist in an attitude of needing bigger, better, fancier ski lifts, restaurants, fun parks, hotels and other tourist attractions along with fancier houses (as opposed to 2,100-square-foot homes) etc., etc. ... there is no solution. There is nothing in downtown Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale or Glenwood for the average Joe and Jane coal miner and their families.
Westbound I-70 reopens after closure between Frisco and Vail Pass Summit
Westbound lanes of I-70 reopened after being closed Friday afternoon between Frisco and Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that the lanes were closed due to safety concerns. A short time later, the lanes reopened.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen’s peak winter-flight schedule just 3 weeks away
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is three weeks away from the start of the peak commercial air-travel period, with 35 to 36 daily flights scheduled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 — a razor-thin decrease from the number of daily flights offered during last year’s holiday period. But Wednesday...
Aspen Daily News
Deal signed for Aspen's longtime vacant basement space at 508 E. Cooper Ave.
The so-called basement to nowhere is now going somewhere. Former Red Onion proprietor Brad Smith said on Wednesday that he has signed a lease with Cooper Street Development LLC for the vacant below-ground space at the 508 E. Cooper Avenue building that previously was the home of the bars Bad Billy’s and Cooper Street Pier, along with the restaurant Lucci’s.
Camouflaged Bowhunter Quietly Infiltrates A Herd Of Elk In Colorado
But for Buena Vista, Colorado, bowhunter Chris Burandt, it was a once in a lifetime experience:. “Probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced!. Me and my long time hunting buddy Hill Guides & Outfitters sat here for 15 minutes watching this group of elk do what they do. Watching the bull herding his cows this close was incredible.
Aspen Daily News
Heavy equipment removed from red-tagged project in Marble
A Marble-area landowner has agreed to reclaim earth-moving work performed last summer along the Crystal River and submit a new plan for thorough review, according to Gunnison County officials. Contractors for Marble Airstrip LLC pulled their heavy equipment from the site 2 miles west of Marble earlier this month. Meanwhile,...
Aspen Daily News
Margo: Much adobo about nothing: A love letter to Basalt and red-chile gravy
A long time ago, I was traveling in Costa Rica when a mudslide closed the only road between Guanacaste and San Jose, and we’d been stranded overnight on route to the airport in a small hotel in the middle of nowhere, where I met a Spaniard who spent the good part of an hour telling me how he makes his paella.
Aspen Daily News
Carbondale approves developer for lots at Town Center
The Carbondale Board of Trustees on Tuesday supported moving forward with the Town Center initiative and named a developer to design the project. The Carbondale Town Center project is a proposed development on 14 empty lots located in the heart of downtown Carbondale near Thunder River Theatre. The lots were donated to the town last winter, and the town’s vision for the property includes a mix of commercial and residential uses.
Comments / 0