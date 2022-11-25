Read full article on original website
Bills targeting trans youth are growing more common — and radically reshaping lives
When Dylan Brandt looks back on the time before he started receiving gender-affirming care, he remembers feeling trapped "in a pretty bad place." He wasn't comfortable leaving the house, and he struggled with anxiety and depression. It was right around his 15th birthday that Brandt began hormone therapy. He says...
Georgia voters cast ballots in the country's last unresolved U.S. Senate race
Voters in Georgia are heading to the polls in the runoff election for a U.S. Senate seat. The race is between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington...
Democrat Mary Peltola, the 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins a full term
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich,...
Tow truck driver leads a nomadic and hectic life in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
ESTERO, Fla., — Hurricane Ian ruined hundreds of thousands of vehicles in South Florida this fall. They were found tossed, submerged and drying out on roads, barrier islands, canals, garages and driveways. It was a bonanza for tow truck drivers, who got inundated with work, lifting and moving wrecked and waterlogged vehicles.
Bird flu outbreak drives Nebraska to cull 1.8 million more chickens
About 1.8 million more chickens must be killed in Nebraska to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic bird flu virus, state officials said, as the U.S. sees its worst outbreak of the disease in seven years. The state's latest spate of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm...
He was arrested twice for marijuana possession. Now, he's starting over with a dispensary license
Scott Simon speaks with Matthew Robinson, a Black business owner who was arrested twice for marijuana possession and recently received a license to open a cannabis dispensary in New York state. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday...
NC experts don't see much progress at U.N. climate talks
The United Nations climate summit in Egypt closed last weekend with an agreement to create a fund for developing nations dealing with the effects of climate change caused mainly by carbon emissions in rich nations. But there was no movement on efforts to cut heat-trapping pollution that causes global warming — and North Carolina climate experts said this week there's lots more to be done.
A small town ballfield took years to repair after Hurricane Maria. Then Fiona came.
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — It had been almost exactly five years since Hurricane Maria tore across Puerto Rico, destroying the baseball diamond a short walk from Carlos Rodríguez Malavé's house. But by this summer, the ballpark's restoration was finally complete. The infield dirt was freshly graded, a...
Carolina Abortion Fund says surge in donations and volunteers is leveling off
After the leaked Dobbs Supreme Court opinion and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many abortion rights groups saw a flood of donations and volunteer requests. Now, one organization in the Carolinas says that support has hit a plateau. Carolina Abortion Fund, or CAF, helps people in North and South...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
