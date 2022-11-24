Read full article on original website
Related
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for 300 homeless women
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helped prepare a Thanksgiving meal for 300 homeless women. The 41-year-old wore a face mask, gloves, black baseball cap and green jumper as she assisted in the preparation of a lunch at Downtown Women’s Center, Los Angeles. Her visit was revealed in a photo that...
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Wrench in Kimberly & Usman’s Plans (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 13 “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”]. These relationships just can’t calm down! If you think you are sure about how some of them will turn out, you’ll definitely need to read on to learn how fates turn in this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will premiere December 8’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries will reportedly premiere on December 8. The show – which was thought to be facing a delay due to backlash over the new series of ‘The Crown’ – is set to air before the end of the year, according to Page Six.
Yes, teenagers on the bus are annoying – but things could be worse
If you’re the kind of person who gets annoyed by teenagers on buses, you just shouldn’t get a bus at 3.15pm, especially if you live next door to a secondary school. And I know all that, but there I was, on a bus at exactly the wrong time, getting annoyed.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0