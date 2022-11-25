ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Broncos CB Pat Surtain nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

By Brad Washington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The NFL has announced its nominees for their Sportsmanship award, and Broncos star CB Patrick Surtain II is a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Surtain, a second-year player out of Alabama, is a part of 31 other nominees from across the league. The criteria is set for each NFL team to select one player with excellent sportsmanship.

The award, created for the late Art Rooney Sr., a founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was given to longtime New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater in 2021.

Troy Vincent, the current Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL, stated that this award and its recipients reflect the type of football players the NFL wants to represent their league.

“These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship,” Vincent said in a statement. “It reflects the very values of respect, resilience, and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world.”

NFL players will have a chance to vote on who will be the 2022 award winner. Good luck to Surtain during this process.

