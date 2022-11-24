ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every generation deserves their own Wednesday Addams, says Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci thinks "every generation" should have their own version of Wednesday Addams. The 42-year-old actress shot to international stardom as Wednesday in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the early 90s, and Christina is now thrilled to appear in 'Wednesday', the new comedy-horror series. The...
‘One Day at a Time’ Star Isabella Gomez Joins ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10

The Goldbergs will soon have a new cast member, as Isabella Gomez is set to take on a new role in the long-running series. According to Deadline, the star will play Carmen, a new server at the ’50s-themed diner where Adam (Sean Giambrone) is now working. Gomez previously starred as Elena in One Day at a Time, for which she won Best Supporting TV Actress at the Imagen Awards.
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode

Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
‘How to Die Alone’: Natasha Rothwell Comedy Ordered at Hulu

The White Lotus and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell is set to star in and co-showrun her own series on Hulu, as Onyx Collective has announced they have greenlit her comedy series, How to Die Alone. According to the streamer, How to Die Alone will follow Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic...
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot

It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
Jaime Pressly: I'm always mistaken for Margot Robbie

Jaime Pressly is often mistaken for Margot Robbie. The 45-year-old actress has revealed that people frequently confuse her with the 'Wolf of Wall Street' star. Jaime shared: "The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie. It happens all the time." The Hollywood star also insisted that there's much more...
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth

Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Fatherhood is amazing, says Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum loves the challenge of fatherhood. The 70-year-old actor has sons Charlie, seven, and River, five, with his wife Emilie Livingston, and he's found fatherhood to be a "fun" experience. Jeff - who married Emilie in 2014 - shared: "It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie,...
Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot 'Wednesday', Netflix's new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine...
Sir Tom Jones recovering after second hip replacement

Sir Tom Jones has had a second hip replacement. The 82-year-old singer had hip surgery in 2017, and he's now revealed via social media that he's on the mend after undergoing a second hip replacement. The 'Delilah' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "Papa has two new hips now! For all those...
Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta

Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
Christina Ricci is a legend, says Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega thinks Christina Ricci is a "legend". The 20-year-old actress plays the titular role of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's new supernatural series, and Jenna feels honoured to be following in the footsteps of Christina, who played the character in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the 90s.
