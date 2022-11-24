Read full article on original website
Every generation deserves their own Wednesday Addams, says Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci thinks "every generation" should have their own version of Wednesday Addams. The 42-year-old actress shot to international stardom as Wednesday in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the early 90s, and Christina is now thrilled to appear in 'Wednesday', the new comedy-horror series. The...
‘One Day at a Time’ Star Isabella Gomez Joins ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10
The Goldbergs will soon have a new cast member, as Isabella Gomez is set to take on a new role in the long-running series. According to Deadline, the star will play Carmen, a new server at the ’50s-themed diner where Adam (Sean Giambrone) is now working. Gomez previously starred as Elena in One Day at a Time, for which she won Best Supporting TV Actress at the Imagen Awards.
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
‘How to Die Alone’: Natasha Rothwell Comedy Ordered at Hulu
The White Lotus and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell is set to star in and co-showrun her own series on Hulu, as Onyx Collective has announced they have greenlit her comedy series, How to Die Alone. According to the streamer, How to Die Alone will follow Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic...
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
Will Smith and Johnny Depp lead celebrity comebacks after being canceled
Will Smith and Johnny Depp are both making career comebacks after facing cancellation in the court of public opinion. A brand expert explains how celebs can make it past cancel culture.
Kim Kardashian wanted to have brown hair for red carpet debut with Pete Davidson
Pete, 29 - who split from Kim earlier this year - joked that he wanted something entirely different for their red carpet debut. The comedian quipped: "Yeah, I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards but you know, to each their own." Meanwhile, Kim previously...
Finneas is 'really happy' for sister Billie Eilish upon her new relationship
Finneas is "happy" for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship. The 25-year-old producer is the brother of 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is "happy" for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31. He...
Jaime Pressly: I'm always mistaken for Margot Robbie
Jaime Pressly is often mistaken for Margot Robbie. The 45-year-old actress has revealed that people frequently confuse her with the 'Wolf of Wall Street' star. Jaime shared: "The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie. It happens all the time." The Hollywood star also insisted that there's much more...
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Fatherhood is amazing, says Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum loves the challenge of fatherhood. The 70-year-old actor has sons Charlie, seven, and River, five, with his wife Emilie Livingston, and he's found fatherhood to be a "fun" experience. Jeff - who married Emilie in 2014 - shared: "It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie,...
How ‘SVU’ Just Set Up Rollins’ Exit — and Peek at Major Rollisi Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8 “A Better Person.”]. With Law & Order: SVU one episode away from saying goodbye to Kelli Giddish, how much does “A Better Person” set up Detective Amanda Rollins’ exit?. Near...
Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot 'Wednesday', Netflix's new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine...
Sir Tom Jones recovering after second hip replacement
Sir Tom Jones has had a second hip replacement. The 82-year-old singer had hip surgery in 2017, and he's now revealed via social media that he's on the mend after undergoing a second hip replacement. The 'Delilah' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "Papa has two new hips now! For all those...
Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta
Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
Christina Ricci is a legend, says Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega thinks Christina Ricci is a "legend". The 20-year-old actress plays the titular role of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's new supernatural series, and Jenna feels honoured to be following in the footsteps of Christina, who played the character in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the 90s.
‘The Woman King’ Is Now Streaming — Where & How to Watch Viola Davis Film
On the hunt for a perfect movie night film? Viola Davis‘ The Woman King may be the perfect fit for your next at-home viewing experience. The movie follows the remarkable story of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.
