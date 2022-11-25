ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
ARGYLE, TX
The Spun

What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
OXFORD, MS
WBTW News13

High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Spun

College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night

The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
BOCA RATON, FL
247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Coach Decision

After months of speculation, Nebraska has locked in on a target to fill its head coaching vacancy. It appears the Cornhuskers want Matt Rhule to lead their program. "Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN," Chris Low reported on Friday afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
LSUCountry

LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Darron Reed

Darron Reed has flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn. The 4-star defensive lineman from Georgia, who was a huge piece to the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class, announced the decision Friday afternoon via Twitter. A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is an under the radar prospect in the state that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCIA

END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors

Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH

