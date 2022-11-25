Read full article on original website
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl
It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
High school football regional championship highlights
Four area high school football teams claimed region championships on Friday night and Sports Director Craig Loper has all of the highlights, which you can watch in the video above.
High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers
The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State has long been known as one of the more venomous rivalries in college football. But following the Bulldogs' 24-22 win over the Rebels on Thursday night, the two teams showed some not-so-bad blood. Knox Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss head coach Lane ...
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
The former Wolverine is predicting a second straight loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines.
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
OHSAA state semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
LSU defensive line commit flips to another SEC school
LSU has an elite recruiting class to be thankful for in 2023, but it lost a four-star recruit to the Auburn Tigers on Friday morning. Darron Reed is a defensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia, where he plays for Carver-Columbus high school. Reed committed to Brian Kelly and LSU back on July 4.
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Coach Decision
After months of speculation, Nebraska has locked in on a target to fill its head coaching vacancy. It appears the Cornhuskers want Matt Rhule to lead their program. "Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN," Chris Low reported on Friday afternoon.
LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Darron Reed
Darron Reed has flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn. The 4-star defensive lineman from Georgia, who was a huge piece to the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class, announced the decision Friday afternoon via Twitter. A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is an under the radar prospect in the state that...
END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
Georgia Class 6A state football semifinal match-ups now set
The Georgia 6A state football playoffs marched on Friday night with four quarterfinal games. Here is a recap of the action that saw Langston Hughes, Roswell, Rome and Gainesville all advance to the state quarterfinals Class 6A Quarterfinal Results Langston Hughes 56, Woodward Academy 28: No. 1 ...
Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors
Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' football coach next season and is signing a contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
Look: 2 College Basketball Players Ejected After Slapping Each Other
Two players were ejected during Saturday's college basketball matchup between Bryant and Syracuse. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was frustrated with a call and took his anger out with a light slap to the face of Bryant's Doug Edert. After a moment of shock and confusion, Edert responded with a harder slap of his own.
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
