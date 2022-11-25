ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games

Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Christian advances to the semifinals after a steamrolled win

Points lit up the scoreboard at Hoss Memtsas Stadium in Harvey where No. 3 De La Salle hosted sixth-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy in a select Division II quarterfinal on Friday. The Knights found themselves down by 11 points near the end of the third quarter and rattled off 24 unanswered...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run

Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
MANDEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown football team Final Four-bound after overtime win over Mays

HAMPTON – Coach Niketa Battle’s Dutchtown Bulldogs pulled out an exciting 40-34 overtime win against Mays, the team he previously coached, in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Friday night. Dutchtown will travel to Ware County for the AAAAA semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.
GEISMAR, LA
The Comeback

CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss

After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling

First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
GRAMBLING, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Geaux Nation team is getting you ready for the Bayou Classic. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Residents in the Baton Rouge area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Texas A&M

While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

