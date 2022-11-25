Read full article on original website
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games
Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Christian advances to the semifinals after a steamrolled win
Points lit up the scoreboard at Hoss Memtsas Stadium in Harvey where No. 3 De La Salle hosted sixth-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy in a select Division II quarterfinal on Friday. The Knights found themselves down by 11 points near the end of the third quarter and rattled off 24 unanswered...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
NOLA.com
Live: High school football playoff scores for the New Orleans area in Round 3 of playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Round 3 in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games across South Louisiana. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region here. If you're...
theadvocate.com
LSU women win Goombay Splash title by blowing out their seventh consecutive opponent
Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese recorded double-doubles as the LSU women's basketball team cruised to its seventh consecutive easy win Saturday, 99-64 over UAB in the championship game of the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas. LSU had defeated George Mason by 28 points on Thursday in Bimini....
NOLA.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
brproud.com
GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch
The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown football team Final Four-bound after overtime win over Mays
HAMPTON – Coach Niketa Battle’s Dutchtown Bulldogs pulled out an exciting 40-34 overtime win against Mays, the team he previously coached, in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Friday night. Dutchtown will travel to Ware County for the AAAAA semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.
NOLA.com
Southeastern Louisiana rallies past Idaho in 45-42 FCS playoff thriller
HAMMOND — Cephus Johnson III ran for two touchdowns, Zy Alexander had a late interception return for a touchdown and Southeastern Louisiana held off Idaho 45-42 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium. The Vandals had a chance to send the game...
CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss
After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com
College football: Southeastern Louisiana hosting Idaho in FCS playoff game
For the second straight season and third time in the past four years, Southeastern Louisiana’s football team will be hosting an FCS playoff game when the Lions meet Idaho at 6 p.m. Saturday in Strawberry Stadium. The Southland Conference champion Lions (8-3) are ranked No. 17 in the FCS...
NOLA.com
Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling
First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
NOLA.com
Tulane beats Cincinnati in thriller, will host conference championship game
CINCINNATI — Running back Tyjae Spears was supremely confident as Tulane prepared for its American Athletic Conference regular-season finale at two-time reigning champion Cincinnati. “We are going to play our best game Friday,” he said earlier this week. “We are all going to be happy afterwards.”. He...
brproud.com
WATCH: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Geaux Nation team is getting you ready for the Bayou Classic. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Residents in the Baton Rouge area...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
NOLA.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
