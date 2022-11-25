Read full article on original website
FF Virtual Arena: How can fintechs help people save their finances?
This episode will stream live on LinkedIn November 28th at 14:30 GMT. The COVID-19 pandemic and the current cost of living crisis have proven that the next few years will be congested with economic turbulence. With high interest rates and skyrocketing energy bills, people will be more financially vulnerable than ever. The question stands: How can fintechs help people save their finances in times of strife?
Alveo Deepens Partnership with SIX Expanding Global Data Coverage in its Data-as-a-Service Solution
Alveo, the leader in cloud-based market data integration, analytics and Data-as-a-Service (“DaaS”) solutions for financial services, announced today that it has expanded its global data coverage and feed integrations by adding new content from SIX including Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data. Combining data and data management...
Tarique Al-Ansari from Paystone on Financial Opportunity in Barbados
From Fintech Islands, we caught up with Tarique Al-Ansari, CEO at Canadian-based payment solution, Paystone, to talk about the financial opportunity in Barbados and why the best team does not always need to work under one roof. Al-Ansari explains Paystone’s diverse approach to hiring pre-COVID, utilising a wealth of digital tools to host a truly global workforce – reflective of the company’s culture and business goals.
FCA Urged to Improve Advice on Philanthropy in Financial Services Sector
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should make philanthropy advice training mandatory for financial advisors and introduce regulation to ensure it is discussed with clients, according to a new report. The call to action from the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, carried out by Pro Bono Economics, recommends that the...
