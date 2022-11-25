HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. - Jay Leno returned to the comedy stage Sunday night, two weeks after he was seriously burned in a gasoline fire.The 72-year-old former "Tonight Show" host performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California."It was good, They were great crowd, a lot of fun," Leno told reporters as he left the club. He said he's performed there every Sunday night since 1978.Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on November 12, when he was burned on his face, chest and hands.He had two surgeries to treat his injuries and was released November 21.He's scheduled to perform three additional shows at the Hermosa Beach club in December.Leno, an Andover native, is a 1973 graduate of Emerson College.

HERMOSA BEACH, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO