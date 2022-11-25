ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Sazerac to build new barrel warehouses, expand cooperage

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to build nearly 20 barrel warehouses creating up to 50 jobs and expand a cooperage in London, officials said.

Louisville-based Sazerac will purchase the Rowland Acres Industrial Park from the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority to build the new barrel storage warehouses, according to a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. In addition, the project includes a 72,000-square-foot expansion of Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage to increase production capacity for barrels used to store the company’s aging whiskies, officials said.

“Our construction of new barrel storage warehouses and expansion of our barrel cooperage operations will allow for the continued growth of Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry.” Sazerac president and CEO Mark Brown said in the statement.

Work will begin soon and the first seven barrel warehouses are expected to be completed by spring 2025.

“This is a significant investment in Kentucky by Sazerac as our signature bourbon industry continues to grow at an incredible rate,” Beshear said in the statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 23 Lady Vols cruise past Eastern Kentucky 105-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 23 Tennessee coasted to a 105-71 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. Jordan Horston added 14 points for the Lady Vols (4-4), Jillian Hollingshead and Tamari Key 13 each and Karoline Striplin 10. Jackson and Horston both had five assists and joined Hollingshead with eight rebounds. Antwainette Walker scored 18 points for the Colonels (4-3). Tennessee hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and had a 14-0 run in the first quarter to lead 33-11. The Lady Vols used their biggest quarter of the season to have their biggest half as Striplin scored eight points in the last 2:40 to push the score to 60-34.
RICHMOND, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy