Sazerac to build new barrel warehouses, expand cooperage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to build nearly 20 barrel warehouses creating up to 50 jobs and expand a cooperage in London, officials said.

Louisville-based Sazerac will purchase the Rowland Acres Industrial Park from the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority to build the new barrel storage warehouses, according to a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. In addition, the project includes a 72,000-square-foot expansion of Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage to increase production capacity for barrels used to store the company’s aging whiskies, officials said.

“Our construction of new barrel storage warehouses and expansion of our barrel cooperage operations will allow for the continued growth of Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry.” Sazerac president and CEO Mark Brown said in the statement.

Work will begin soon and the first seven barrel warehouses are expected to be completed by spring 2025.

“This is a significant investment in Kentucky by Sazerac as our signature bourbon industry continues to grow at an incredible rate,” Beshear said in the statement.