Tipping is down in the U.S., making the nation even more similar to Europe. When the tablet swivels around at the coffee shop, are you leaving a 20% tip?. Maybe you were in late 2020 and early 2021, but inflation running at a 40-year high all year has had a way of changing that in 2022. Fewer people are now tipping the standard amount. It doesn’t help that the average cup of joe has now reached almost $5.

12 DAYS AGO