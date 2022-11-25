Read full article on original website
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
'Battle-hardened' food banks and pantries are already struggling to cope even before the recession finally arrives
"Families and food banks are facing a perfect storm," said Stephanie Sullivan of Omaha-based Food Bank for the Heartland. It's a "scary situation."
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
Inflation is killing Americans’ habit of tipping 20%
Tipping is down in the U.S., making the nation even more similar to Europe. When the tablet swivels around at the coffee shop, are you leaving a 20% tip?. Maybe you were in late 2020 and early 2021, but inflation running at a 40-year high all year has had a way of changing that in 2022. Fewer people are now tipping the standard amount. It doesn’t help that the average cup of joe has now reached almost $5.
Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis
Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
psychologytoday.com
Managing Holiday Expectations Amid High Inflation
High inflation may mean rethinking how we make the holidays feel special. Focusing on traditions, more than big-ticket items, can cement holiday memories without putting us into further debt. Keeping perspective on what is really important can prevent catastrophizing thinking. I was in my local home renovation store yesterday and...
CBS News
East Bay food banks brace for holiday as inflation soars
Food banks in the East Bay are stretched to the limit. Not only are food costs skyrocketing but rising prices are creating more need. Itay Hod reports. (11-25-22)
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) – Amazon is planning on becoming the latest tech giant to see mass layoffs, according to a report in the New York Times, which states that approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers could be laid off as soon as this week. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge of the matter,” […]
Crimped Consumers Tap Their Inner Pilgrim to Fight Inflation
The bird’s likely a bit smaller. The pies, store bought. The sides? Maybe potluck — and your aunt’s trial-and-error adventures in cranberry sauce are known for being both an error and a trial. Thursday’s a day of thanks, and yes, it’s a day of gathering. But as...
