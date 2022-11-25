Consumer reports have consistently characterized a frugal shopper this holiday season with price as a leading factor in decision-making at checkout, but despite all concerns, consumers have said the holidays will come and they will plan to shop. Unfortunately, plans of spending more and accruing increased financial stress to create a festive holiday season still might not be enough amid inflation. According to a study conducted by Qualtrics on behalf of Credit Karma, nearly 40 percent of Americans say they are unable to afford gifts this holiday season, citing the rising cost of living (64 percent) and inflation (53 percent) among other...

16 MINUTES AGO