Consumer Surveys Find Even Deals Aren’t Enough This Holiday Season
Consumer reports have consistently characterized a frugal shopper this holiday season with price as a leading factor in decision-making at checkout, but despite all concerns, consumers have said the holidays will come and they will plan to shop. Unfortunately, plans of spending more and accruing increased financial stress to create a festive holiday season still might not be enough amid inflation. According to a study conducted by Qualtrics on behalf of Credit Karma, nearly 40 percent of Americans say they are unable to afford gifts this holiday season, citing the rising cost of living (64 percent) and inflation (53 percent) among other...
Inflation During Holidays Concerns Two-Thirds of American Shoppers: Poll
Inflation and recession scored highly as worrying factors among Americans as Black Friday signals the start of the holiday shopping season.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis
Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
Kroger holds off passing turkey costs onto consumers, outlook for prices through new year
Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
What a Financial Expert’s Grocery List Looks Like During a Recession
In 2019, the average American household of 2.5 people was spending $4,643 annually or $387 per month for groceries, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In 2021, it was $5,259 per year or $438 per month. Over the past year, food prices have risen 11.2 percent, with groceries increasing 13 percent, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report from BLS. While nearly all foods have seen a price rise, some of the highest jumpers include; butter and margarine (32.3 percent), eggs (30.5 percent), and poultry (17.2 percent).
'Battle-hardened' food banks and pantries are already struggling to cope even before the recession finally arrives
"Families and food banks are facing a perfect storm," said Stephanie Sullivan of Omaha-based Food Bank for the Heartland. It's a "scary situation."
Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees in preparation for tech downturn
Amazon intends to lay off thousands of workers in what some call the most significant round of cuts in the company's history.
2 Unexpected Downsides Of Putting Artificial Sweetener In Your Coffee, According To Health Experts
If you have a serious sweet tooth, drinking unsweetened black coffee can sound like a nightmare. But by now, it’s no secret that excessive sugar intake is terrible for your overall health. No matter how much we hate to admit it, we all know tha...
Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report
Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
Crimped Consumers Tap Their Inner Pilgrim to Fight Inflation
The bird’s likely a bit smaller. The pies, store bought. The sides? Maybe potluck — and your aunt’s trial-and-error adventures in cranberry sauce are known for being both an error and a trial. Thursday’s a day of thanks, and yes, it’s a day of gathering. But as...
90 percent of musicians are worried about affording food due to the cost of living crisis
After two years of Covid-19 lockdowns, navigating Brexit red tape, and now a cost of living crisis, the music industry is living through one of its toughest periods to date. With Christmas just around the corner, this has historically been a lucrative period for those working in the arts industries.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Says White-Collar Jobs Bubble 'Bursting Right Before Our Eyes'
“Big Short” fame investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry has yet again sounded the alarm on white-collar jobs burgeoning unsustainably amid a falling market and fears of an economic recession. What Happened: Burry, early Monday (Sept. 26), tweeted that the "white collar employment bubble is bursting right before...
People of Color Disproportionately Targeted by Unhealthy Food Advertising
U.S. food and beverage companies spend millions to disproportionately target Black and Latino customers by advertising high-calorie, low-nutrient products, such as candy, sugary drinks, and snacks, according to a new study. Researchers at the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health at the University of Connecticut analyzed TV advertising created...
