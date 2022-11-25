ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWD

Consumer Surveys Find Even Deals Aren’t Enough This Holiday Season

Consumer reports have consistently characterized a frugal shopper this holiday season with price as a leading factor in decision-making at checkout, but despite all concerns, consumers have said the holidays will come and they will plan to shop. Unfortunately, plans of spending more and accruing increased financial stress to create a festive holiday season still might not be enough amid inflation. According to a study conducted by Qualtrics on behalf of Credit Karma, nearly 40 percent of Americans say they are unable to afford gifts this holiday season, citing the rising cost of living (64 percent) and inflation (53 percent) among other...
Rolling Stone

Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year

Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
The Independent

Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis

Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
ABC News

Kroger holds off passing turkey costs onto consumers, outlook for prices through new year

Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
The Associated Press

Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Well+Good

What a Financial Expert’s Grocery List Looks Like During a Recession

In 2019, the average American household of 2.5 people was spending $4,643 annually or $387 per month for groceries, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In 2021, it was $5,259 per year or $438 per month. Over the past year, food prices have risen 11.2 percent, with groceries increasing 13 percent, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report from BLS. While nearly all foods have seen a price rise, some of the highest jumpers include; butter and margarine (32.3 percent), eggs (30.5 percent), and poultry (17.2 percent).
The Independent

Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report

Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
PYMNTS

Crimped Consumers Tap Their Inner Pilgrim to Fight Inflation

The bird’s likely a bit smaller. The pies, store bought. The sides? Maybe potluck — and your aunt’s trial-and-error adventures in cranberry sauce are known for being both an error and a trial. Thursday’s a day of thanks, and yes, it’s a day of gathering. But as...
Real Health

People of Color Disproportionately Targeted by Unhealthy Food Advertising

U.S. food and beverage companies spend millions to disproportionately target Black and Latino customers by advertising high-calorie, low-nutrient products, such as candy, sugary drinks, and snacks, according to a new study. Researchers at the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health at the University of Connecticut analyzed TV advertising created...

