Close race between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch reshapes 2024 outlook
Democrat Adam Frisch’s narrow loss to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District came as a surprise to many political observers, as the Aspen businessman came within 600 votes of unseating the conservative and controversial congresswomen in a race that was expected to be a breeze for the incumbent. Based on precedent […] The post Close race between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch reshapes 2024 outlook appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
