Rolling Stone

Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year

Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
Fortune

Inflation is killing Americans’ habit of tipping 20%

Tipping is down in the U.S., making the nation even more similar to Europe. When the tablet swivels around at the coffee shop, are you leaving a 20% tip?. Maybe you were in late 2020 and early 2021, but inflation running at a 40-year high all year has had a way of changing that in 2022. Fewer people are now tipping the standard amount. It doesn’t help that the average cup of joe has now reached almost $5.
The Independent

Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis

Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
CBS Sacramento

Inflation leads to nearly 50% of Americans canceling Thanksgiving travel plans, survey shows

SACRAMENTO — Many families are finding it harder to travel or put on a Thanksgiving feast this year.From gas to groceries, inflation is having a big impact on the holidays this year."Prices are definitely up," said Wilson Nunn Jr., the store director of Rancho San Miguel Market.Rising costs are hitting families' Thanksgiving Day plans hard."I think people are going to notice just how much it costs to put on a turkey dinner," said Kimberly Foss, a financial planner.So just how much higher is inflation this holiday season?"Inflation was around 2% this time last year. It is now 7.7%," Foss said.And...
psychologytoday.com

Managing Holiday Expectations Amid High Inflation

High inflation may mean rethinking how we make the holidays feel special. Focusing on traditions, more than big-ticket items, can cement holiday memories without putting us into further debt. Keeping perspective on what is really important can prevent catastrophizing thinking. I was in my local home renovation store yesterday and...

