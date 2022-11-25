ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Covid-19 and Monkeypox Update

The latest coronavirus numbers are in. The Indiana Department of Health’s latest report is 773 new cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 2 deaths, bringing the current total to 24,019 Hoosiers that have died from the virus. The department says just over 27-percent of cases are re-infections. Meanwhile,...
INDIANA STATE
ISP Troopers Announce Results of Friday Saturation Patrols in SW Indiana

Indiana State Police officials have announced the results of Friday Evening’s Saturation Patrols throughout Southwestern Indiana. Troopers were focusing on dangerous and impaired drivers along US-41 in Knox, Gibson, and Vanderburgh Counties. Troopers issued 62 traffic citations and 76 warnings, mainly for speeding. Knox County Sheriff’s Officials also participated...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Illinois SOS – Conduction Disabled Placard Sting

Illinois secretary of state police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off today at shopping malls in several cities. Secretary of state spokesperson Beth Kaufman says other malls will be targeted...
ILLINOIS STATE

