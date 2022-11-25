Read full article on original website
Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla
Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn't want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market. The German brand is battling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.
While EVs Reign, Toyota Bets Big on a Brand New Prius Hybrid
And then there's the Prius. You know the Prius. That's Toyota's (TOYOF) hybrid vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. The vehicle was launched as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car in 1997, the year "The Lion King" debuted on Broadway, and IBM’s (IBM) - Get Free Report Deep Blue chess-playing computer defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov.
Carscoops
Tesla Must Recall Over 80,000 Vehicles In China Due To Battery And Seatbelt Issues
The latest major recall to impact Tesla vehicles has been announced, this time in China. The automaker must recall a total of 80,561 vehicles over a duo of recalls that affect battery management software and seatbelts. China’s market regulator announced the recalls on Friday, but details on the faults that...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
The Best Used SUVs Over $20,000 to Buy Right Now
The best used SUVs over $20,000 include the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser, the 2017 Honda CR-V, and even the 2018 Mazda CX-5. The post The Best Used SUVs Over $20,000 to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Ford’s 3.5-Liter EcoBoost Misfire and Cause Check Engine Lights?
Owners have been complaining for years. Now the NHTSA finally weighed in on this supposed engine issue. The post Does Ford’s 3.5-Liter EcoBoost Misfire and Cause Check Engine Lights? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Gas mileage is becoming more prevalent. This 2023 Toyota SUV gets the best gas mileage. The post Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Toyota Highlander Needs to Follow the Honda Pilot’s Lead
The 2023 Honda Pilot has some great new features that the 2023 Toyota Highlander could use. See why the Toyota Highlander should follow the Honda Pilot's lead. The post The Toyota Highlander Needs to Follow the Honda Pilot’s Lead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 American Automaker Builds a Hybrid SUV
If you want a powerful and efficient hybrid full-frame SUV that hails from Detroit, you don't have many options. The post Only 1 American Automaker Builds a Hybrid SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Truck Manufacturer Sells the Most Pickups?
Ram, Ford, Toyota and Nissan all wish they could sell as many trucks as this manufacturer that sells more trucks than any other manufacturer. The post What Truck Manufacturer Sells the Most Pickups? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Worth it?
Find out if it's worth paying extra for the Black Edition of the 2023 Honda Ridgeline midsize truck. The post Is the 2023 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Worth it? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the LATCH System in Cars?
You may have encountered the term 'LATCH' while car shopping. But do you know what it is and how it works? Here's all you need to know about the LATCH system in cars. The post What Is the LATCH System in Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Automakers With the Best Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Safety System, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at what Forward Collision Warning is and does, and which four automakers have the best FCW safety system, according to Consumer Reports. The post The 4 Automakers With the Best Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Safety System, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Toyota Tacoma Still a Good Truck?
Ford, Chevy and GMC are going after Tacoma buyers in 2023. Can the seven-year-old Tacoma compete with the newer trucks? The post Is the Toyota Tacoma Still a Good Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There are 4 Reasons to Skip the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 According to Cars.com
The Genesis Electrified G80 just made its debut for the 2023 model year. Cars.com gave its take on the new Genesis EV, including four reasons to skip on buying the new model. The post There are 4 Reasons to Skip the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 According to Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships?
It's time to decide whether or not we want a future with car dealerships. The post Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Tacoma Pros and Cons You Must Know Before Making Your Next Purchase
2022 Toyota Tacoma is a great option. Here are some Toyota Tacoma pros and cons to know before your next purchase. The post Toyota Tacoma Pros and Cons You Must Know Before Making Your Next Purchase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 vs. 2022 Nissan Maxima: Is the New Model Worth the Price Bump?
Here's a look at the differences between the 2022 and 2023 model years of the Nissan Maxima full-size sedan to see if the new model is worth its price bump. The post 2023 vs. 2022 Nissan Maxima: Is the New Model Worth the Price Bump? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Ford’s ‘Big Raptor’ Worth the Over $100,000 Price Tag?
The Ford F-150 Raptor, fondly called 'Big Raptor' is an highly dominating offer. But is the over $100,000 offering worth it? The post Is Ford’s ‘Big Raptor’ Worth the Over $100,000 Price Tag? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
