CBS42.com
Weather AWARE Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
It is a mostly cloudy and chilly morning across Central Alabama as a cold front moves across the state. Temperatures are in the 40s. The cold front will move east of Alabama today, and that will clear out the clouds. We will become mostly sunny, cool and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.
CBS42.com
Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Night into Wednesday
TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY: A Weather Aware is in place late Tuesday night into Wednesday for the potential for a few strong to severe storms. A strong cold front will be moving across the Southern U.S. Tuesday, producing severe weather to our west. By Tuesday night, those storms won’t be quite as strong, but may still be capable of some severe weather and heavy rain. Some non-severe showers and storms are likely by Tuesday afternoon, but the potential for severe weather will begin after midnight Tuesday night and into the first half of the day Wednesday. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but a few instances of damaging wind and tornadoes are still a possibility as storms push from west to east across Alabama. The primary time-frame for any severe weather will be from 11 PM Tuesday to 11 AM Wednesday. There remains some question as to whether or not enough unstable air will be present at the surface to support robust severe storms, but there’s enough wind energy and lift in place to warrant watching this system closely. Be sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information Tuesday night and Wednesday, and stay updated to changes to the forecast this week.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms Tuesday night and Wednesday, but dry to start to the week!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dry start to the work week is in the forecast this Sunday evening! We are ending the night with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll be approaching the upper 40s for our overnight temperatures. If you are headed back to work on Monday or planning for...
WSFA
Sunday features sunshine, breezy winds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the weekend, Sunday will feature a bit more sunshine. Highs will warm into the 60s and winds will be breezy out of the west around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph at times. Winds...
Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
When Stephen Fry came to Alabama to watch the Iron Bowl, a ‘local derby between amateur students’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For many in the United Kingdom and around the world, Stephen Fry is the quintessential Brit. For over 40 years, Fry has made his name as an actor, author, television presenter, public figure and more, having hosted shows like “QI” and been featured in several documentaries on the BBC. However, there […]
WSFA
CrimeStoppers warns of more break-ins ahead of holiday season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Alabamians have Christmas gifts at their homes following the Black Friday holiday shopping weekend. What could be the perfect present for little ones could also be a major temptation for thieves. Tony Garrett with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is expecting more break-ins before Christmas. “After Black...
thebamabuzz.com
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
weisradio.com
Assistance Available for Home Heating
If you need any help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP, are now open, and the state of Alabama has millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, and the state has nearly $98 million to help you stay warm.
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Almost Thanksgiving: Men on death row reflect on Alabama execution moratorium
For the men of Alabama’s death row, it was almost Thanksgiving.
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds
Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
wtvy.com
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
Alabama’s ‘A’ school districts, ranked 1 to 24 on state report cards
Alabama’s report cards came out last Friday, and of the 139 school districts and six charter schools that received grades, 24 earned an ‘A.’. Seventeen of those were repeat performers from the 2018-19 school year, but five earned their first ‘A’ ever this year. The 24...
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
Report: Alabama public charter school enrollment is on the rise
(The Center Square) – Charter school enrollment in Alabama is on the rise, a new report shows. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its report, “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic,” which details the shift in enrollment to charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report shows enrollment shifts to charter schools was slow at first in Alabama but sped up during the pandemic.
Alabama officials open probe into crypto lender
The director of the Alabama Securities Commission said the state is part of a wide-ranging probe into the practices of crypto lending firms following the collapse of FTX, according to a report in business publication Barron’s. The report cited Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission. He said...
