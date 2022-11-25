TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY: A Weather Aware is in place late Tuesday night into Wednesday for the potential for a few strong to severe storms. A strong cold front will be moving across the Southern U.S. Tuesday, producing severe weather to our west. By Tuesday night, those storms won’t be quite as strong, but may still be capable of some severe weather and heavy rain. Some non-severe showers and storms are likely by Tuesday afternoon, but the potential for severe weather will begin after midnight Tuesday night and into the first half of the day Wednesday. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but a few instances of damaging wind and tornadoes are still a possibility as storms push from west to east across Alabama. The primary time-frame for any severe weather will be from 11 PM Tuesday to 11 AM Wednesday. There remains some question as to whether or not enough unstable air will be present at the surface to support robust severe storms, but there’s enough wind energy and lift in place to warrant watching this system closely. Be sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information Tuesday night and Wednesday, and stay updated to changes to the forecast this week.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO