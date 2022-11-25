Read full article on original website
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
NYC, 2 Toddlers stabbed to death, Mother in custody as a person of interest.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
greenwichsentinel.com
OHP Blog – Conyers Farm Then and Now
In 1977, the land that now comprises the 78 luxury homes of Conyers Farm, was described as “desolate and overgrown…I have no desire to see the place in its present state of neglect.” These words were spoken to interviewer Penny Bott of the Oral History Project by narrator Eleanor Enright as she decried the condition of the once-beautiful estate where she had worked from 1934 to 1950.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
darientimes.com
Power restored after Eversource outage impacts more than 1,400 in Greenwich
GREENWICH — A rainstorm left more than 1,400 people in Greenwich without power for much of Sunday afternoon, according to Eversource. The power company restored service around 5:15 p.m. But at its peak, the outage affected 1,440 households and businesses, or more than 5 percent of total customers in the town.
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Old Stamford Home Sells for $955,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Nov. 18.
darientimes.com
Should Ridgefield ban gas-powered leaf blowers?
This article was written by Vincent Giordano, Ridgefield resident and volunteer with the Ridgefield Action Committee for the. There is growing momentum to ban gas powered handheld leaf blowers. According to HD Supply, “hundreds of cities and counties have passed. laws restricting or banning the use of leaf blowers....
Kent Animal Shelter says half a dozen rescue dogs from Texas adopted on Long Island
The Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton is happy to announce that about half a dozen of the dogs they recently rescued from Texas have been adopted.
darientimes.com
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
CAR AND DRIVER
$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars
Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
rcbizjournal.com
8.8 Acres In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million; Tappan Plaza Developer Sells Off Another Parcel; Nyack Multi-Families Trade For $7.55 Million
Former Garden Center Acreage In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million. The properties at 755 and 759 Chestnut Ridge Road, the former home of Sgobbo’s Rockland Gardens, has sold to 757 Acquisitions LLC of Montvale, NJ. The two parcels comprising 8.88 acres sold for $3.5 million (about $400,000 per acre). The former garden center building remains. The rest of the property is undeveloped land.
trumbulltimes.com
With rates set to skyrocket, Greenwich is promoting programs that help with heating costs
GREENWICH — With the rising costs of energy a concern to many in Greenwich, the town is reaching out to make sure residents know that several programs can offer help paying electric bills. Eversource Energy has proposed a rate increase that it expects will result in a 48 percent...
darientimes.com
In Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich dishes up a Thanksgiving meal
GREENWICH — The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich invited its members and their parents to enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet at the club on Tuesday evening. Board members from the club and town officials, including First Selectman Fred Camillo and Chief of Police James Heavey, dished out the food to the hungry attendees.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
Black Friday shock: Keychains with Nazi symbols were for sale at Riverhead store
On Saturday, News 12 Long Island's Andrew Ehinger went to the same store where he found some more keychains as well and informed the manager about the symbol of hate. The manager, Ebru Kislal, said she was unaware that they were in the store.
News 12
Bridgeport family honors grandmother who died at 101
A family in Bridgeport is remembering their grandmother who died a week ago at the age of 101. Beloved matriarch Ruth Jackson came to Connecticut from South Carolina when she was young. She lived a full life, built a family and always showed kindness to others. A week after her...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
